Unfortunately, a Julio Jones trade went from possible to inevitable in a matter of moments after he spoke to Shannon Sharpe on live television and announced to the world that he was on his way out of Atlanta. I would say it was highly likely that it was going to happen anyway, but that moment made the breakup a whole lot messier, and if there were ever an opportunity to salvage the relationship, it went out the window. So over this past weekend, the Falcons made it official and agreed to trade the All-Pro wide receiver to the Titans for a second-round pick next year and a fourth-round selection in 2023.