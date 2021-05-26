Report: Lack of COVID-era report cards left families ‘in the dark’
States missed a valuable opportunity to use school report cards to help parents better understand how COVID disrupted student learning, a new report says. Even though standardized tests were canceled in 2019-2020, states could have used report cards to provide information on critical measures such as chronic absence, graduation rates, and teacher data according to the “Show Me the Data” by the Data Quality Campaign.districtadministration.com