The annual East Lyme Memorial Day Parade provides an opportunity for all Americans to come together and honor those who have sacrificed so much in service to our country. The annual Niantic Memorial Day parade will be held on Monday, May 31st beginning at 2:00PM, will begin near St. John’s Green (across from the Niantic Children’s Museum), and will proceed down Niantic’s Main St. ending at the East Lyme Town Hall.