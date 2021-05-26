Cancel
Union members arrested during Alabama coal strike protest

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 16 days ago

Nearly a dozen miners who've been striking an Alabama coal company for about two months were arrested during a protest outside a mine in Tuscaloosa County, a union said. The United Mine Workers of America said 11 members were charged with trespassing at a Warrior Met Coal Inc. mine in Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday evening. They were released on bond early Wednesday, the same day the union planned a rally at a state park west of Birmingham.

