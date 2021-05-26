Cancel
Polygon (MATIC) SDK Arrives: Developers Can Now Deploy Chains to Ethereum

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Cuban invested in Polygon as the team announced the launch of Polygon SDK allowing developers to deploy chains connected to Ethereum. Polygon, the Ethereum layer-2 solution formerly known as Matic Network, has released the first version of its network enabling developers to deploy ETH-compatible chains using the Ethereum Virtual Machine. Dubbed Polygon SDK, it marks the start of Ethereum’s transition into a multi-chain ecosystem.

cryptopotato.com
