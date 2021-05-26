Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

LAX air cargo workers arrested for allegedly stealing gold bars from shipment

By ABC7 News
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhwvE_0aC19bXo00

LOS ANGELES / ABC News — Two cargo handlers were arrested for allegedly stealing gold bars that passed through Los Angeles International Airport last year, federal prosecutors said.

Marlon Moody, 38, and Brian Benson, 35, were arrested by FBI agents on Tuesday morning. Both men face charges of conspiracy as well as theft of interstate and foreign shipment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

Moody and Benson are accused of stealing the gold bars last year while they were working for Alliance Ground International, a Miami-based private company that provides airline cargo handling services at 13 airports across the country, according to a federal grand jury indictment.

It’s unclear if Moody or Benson are still employed by Alliance Ground International.

On April 22, 2020, a shipment of 2,000 gold bars — each weighing about 2 pounds and valued at nearly $56,000 a piece — arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on a Singapore Airlines flight. The gold was being shipped by a Canadian bank from Australia to New York, with a layover in Los Angeles, according to prosecutors.

The shipment was offloaded and secured at the airline’s on-site cargo warehouse, but an inventory later that night showed one box containing 25 gold bars was missing. The next morning, Moody allegedly found the lost box near the warehouse and put it on a belt loader before driving the vehicle to a nearby location where prosecutors said he took four gold bars from the box.

Benson picked up Moody in a company van and the two men exchanged text messages about the gold because other employees were with them, according to prosecutors. The pair left the airport later that day and went to a nearby parking lot where prosecutors said Moody gave Benson one of the four gold bars. The lost box with the 21 remaining gold bars was later found by other cargo handlers and authorities launched an investigation that ultimately led them to Moody and Benson.

Moody allegedly gave one gold bar to a relative and buried the other two in the backyard of his home. The FBI has since recovered all four gold bars, prosecutors said.

Both Moody and Benson were expected to make their initial appearances at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon. They could face up to 15 years in federal prison if convicted on all charges.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
State
New York State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Bars#Air Cargo#Fbi#Lax#U S Prosecutors#Federal Prosecutors#Grand Theft#Abc News#Moody Or Benson#Singapore Airlines#Canadian#Moody And Benson#The U S District Court#Airline Cargo#Fbi Agents#Federal Prison#Conspiracy#Grand Jury#Company#Downtown Los Angeles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Politics
Related
Grafton, WIPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Man receives 3 years in prison after tampering with box of COVID vaccine doses

GRAFTON, Wis.— A Wisconsin man was sentenced to three years in prison after he intentionally spoiled a box of COVID-19 vaccines. 46-year-old Steven R. Brandenburg plead guilty in February to “attempting to tamper with consumer products with reckless disregard for the risk that another person would be placed in danger of death or bodily injury”, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.
Violent CrimesPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Woman accused of murdering friend with eye drops

A 62-year-old woman’s death was initially ruled a drug overdose. But two years and eight months later, investigators have announced a stunning development. When officers arrived at Lynn Hernan’s home in Wisconsin in 2018, they found her dead, seated in her living room recliner next to a table filled with prescription pills with what appeared to be crushed medication on her chest, according to a police report.
Los Angeles County, CARepublic

Durst trial resumes without defendant; jurors questioned

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst resumed Monday without the defendant present and with arguments about whether the case should continue at all after a rare 14-month recess. Judge Mark Windham planned to question jurors in Los Angeles County Superior Court to see if they can...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
Los Angeles County, CAspectrumnews1.com

LA County will wait for state to lift mask mandate

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County will adhere to California guidelines and wait until June 15 to lift the requirement for face coverings in indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are...
Los Angeles, CAPasadena Star-News

Attorney General Bonta already has the power to rein in bad cops

When it comes to policing the police, state law invests the California attorney general with powers that can only be described as awesome. Now, in the wake of the successful Minnesota prosecution of the cop who murdered George Floyd last year, it is time for California’s AG to use his authority to extinguish the same kind of racist atrocities in this state.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AFP

Murder trial of US scion Robert Durst resumes after long Covid delay

The murder trial of notorious US real estate scion Robert Durst, who is accused of killing his best friend to prevent her talking to police about his wife's disappearance, resumed in Los Angeles Monday after a 14-month delay. The trial in Los Angeles is expected to last several months, but Judge Windham on Monday granted a separate hearing on Durst's health for the coming weeks, and began speaking with jurors to ensure they can continue.
Los Angeles County, CAJanesville Gazette

Arson suspect arrested in Pacific Palisades fire

LOS ANGELES — A suspect has been arrested in the arson investigation into the Pacific Palisades fire, authorities said Monday. An arson investigation led officials to at least two people, one of whom was released and the other of whom was questioned Saturday night, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said at a briefing. The person has been arrested and is being given medical treatment, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
California Stateswiowanewssource.com

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Los Angeles, CARecord

'We feel we have the right person': Los Angeles officials arrest suspect in Palisades Fire

Los Angeles officials said Monday that they have apprehended the person believed to have ignited the Palisades Fire in a mountainous area on the western part of the city. The arson suspect was arrested Sunday at 2:30 p.m. near the fire zone after a previous person was detained and released, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas said at a Monday morning news conference.