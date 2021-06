Over the last couple of months, we have been working hard to build out leadership teams that empower our neighbors to be the decision makers of this community that we call Street Church. It is important that they learn the tenets of what it means to be in Christian community with one another and the responsibilities that come with leading a church. By doing so, it empowers them and provides a sense of self-worth that comes from knowing they are needed and capable to do this work. It is with this spirit that all of our teams from our partner churches walk alongside this community as we strive to empower our neighbors to be courageous in spirit as One body of Christ.