New Orleans, LA

Daily Discovery: Doctor Lo Discusses Being in The Big Easy During Lockdown on ‘Claiborne Avenue’

By Madeline Crone
American Songwriter
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer God Street Wine frontman Doctor Lo announced a third solo LP, Claiborne Avenue, due out June 18. He’s monikered as Doctor Lo in the music world, but his Ph.D. in American History made him Dr. Faber. The title track, a guiding force of the forthcoming project, is a historical timestamp of the quiet desolation of the typically bustling parade routes and tourist-packed streets of New Orleans—his home for over a decade.

americansongwriter.com
