Body of Missing Mushroom Hunter Found Near La Crescent

Yesterday afternoon as I was leaving the station, ready to head home for the day, I witnessed a minivan hit a pickup truck on a fairly busy road in Faribault. Had the pickup truck not been there I might have been the one hit by the other vehicle. Unsure as to what I was to do, as there didn't appear to be any injuries that could be seen, I pulled onto a road where the minivan pulled over and I parked my car. I knew what to do if I were involved in a crash, but I wasn't sure what to do after witnessing the crash. Do I stay and wait for the police, do I need to communicate with both drivers, should I go home/am I allowed to leave?