Late WWII veteran honored in flag-folding ceremony 40 years later

A 3-year-old boy has died after falling out of a window at his family home and being mauled to death by the family's two pit bulls when he landed in the backyard. The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in Elizabeth, New Jersey -- about 6 miles south of Newark -- when police say the boy somehow managed to fall out of a window, landed in the backyard of the family home and was subsequently and savagely attacked by the family's two dogs, according to New York City ABC station WABC.