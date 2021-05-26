Late WWII veteran honored in flag-folding ceremony 40 years later
A Jourdanton native, Jerome Dornak was a Master Sergeant in the US Army during World War II. He passed away in November 1980 at the age of 62 due to complications following heart surgery. As with any fallen soldier or veteran, the spouse or family members are presented with a folded US flag that is typically displayed in their home to remember their hero. However, Dornak’s daughter, Denise McAskill, couldn’t remember if her mother was ever presented with one at his funeral.www.pleasantonexpress.com