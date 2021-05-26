Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Cruelty sickness

By Rev. Roy Knight / Markings
Hampshire Review
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a collector of stories. As a former pastor it is now a part of who I am. I watch people, I listen closely to them, I eavesdrop on their conversations in person and on social media, and I look for the patterns to try to understand what’s happening to us as a nation.

www.hampshirereview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Cancercatholic365.com

Serving God in Sickness

"And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose". (Romans 8,28) In May/2013, I received a news that 520,000 Brazilians receive every year: cancer diagnosis. In my case, a type of blood cancer, called Hodgkin Lymphoma. The prognostics was good, with a big chance of cure and the initial treatment were 12 sessions of chemotherapy, one every 15 days and then 20 sessions of radiotherapy. Even though the prognosis was good, this kind of news always frightens us. I kept thinking what the good Lord and our dear Blessed Mother wanted from me: the most obvious answer was that I should suffer all that the best way I could, causing joy for the Father and offering everything to Him.
Religionbiola.edu

Are You a People Pleaser?

Are you a people pleaser? Do you do things for others so they will like you, thank you or just not get upset at you?. The Urban Dictionary facetiously remarks that when people-pleasers die, it isn’t their own lives that flash before their eyes; they see the life of someone else flash before their eyes!
Religionchurchleaders.com

15 Reasons People Are Disillusioned with the American Evangelical Church

The Vinedresser often prunes the vine so that the dead branches are cleared to make way for fresh, new growth. I believe that may be happening within the American Evangelical Church. I’m not a prophet, so time will tell, but I do believe that the events of 2020 and 2021 (so far) have thrown back the curtains and shined the light on some of our greatest weaknesses.
Public Healthtrinityjournal.com

COVID vaccinations: put fellow men first

I don’t really like to talk about controversial subjects because there are so many strong opinions, but I think we should all think more about this one. I don’t want to intentionally offend anyone. My wife Sharron and I got the vaccine shot a couple months ago. Sharron through the...
Half Moon Bay, CAHalf Moon Bay Review

Teach kids to be compassionate with animals

I was struck by the compassionate, detailed article headlined, “Pets After the Pandemic,” in the June issue of the Coastside magazine. It contained suggestions to help ease our pets back into our daily rituals of work to help them feel the love, but with possibly less attention with which they have enjoyed with Mom and Dad home so much during the pandemic.
Pendleton, INpendletontimespost.com

God at work

Then Absalom and all the men of Israel said, “Hushai’s advice is better than Ahithophel’s.” For the Lord had determined to defeat the counsel of Ahithophel, which really was the better plan, so that he could bring disaster upon Absalom!. — II Samuel 17. I used to think that summer...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Decuplet babies ‘are fighting for their lives’

Decuplets — seven boys and three girls — born to a couple in South Africa are “fighting for their lives” at an undisclosed hospital in Pretoria, according to reports. An aunt, who did not wish to be identified, told the local outlet Times Live: “The babies were born and are still in incubators fighting for their lives. They came at 29 weeks; the mother is still weak. And as a black family we want to protect them. This is a sensitive issue.”The fascination with the family began after Pretoria News first reported that a 37-year-old woman, identified as Gosiame...
Worldtimminstimes.com

Archbishop of Ottawa-Cornwall calls on Pope for apology

The Archbishop of Ottawa-Cornwall on Monday apologized unreservedly for the Catholic Church’s role in wrenching Indigenous children from their families under the residential school system. “I know I am not alone in my sorrow or contrition,” Archbishop Marcel Damphousse said in a video posted to YouTube. “I add my voice...
Religioncatholic365.com

Jesus: As Human As You

I want to talk about Jesus. In your opinion, was/is Jesus God, or was/is He human?. I believe Jesus is God. He has always existed as a Spirit. He did not begin to exist when He was born as a baby on earth. When He was born that's when He became human.
Religionmybuckhannon.com

Death and religion: ‘Excess deaths’ sweep through Amish and Mennonite communities during COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday church service in Amish country is more than just belting out hymns, reading Bible passages and returning home an hour later to catch a football game or nap. It’s an all-day affair: A host family welcomes church members – between 20 to 40 families – into their home to worship and have fellowship with one another from morning to night. Church is a biweekly activity; each gathering takes place in a member’s home and is a key ritual in the Amish community which values in-person communication.
Petsdreamwidth.org

The Inner Animal and the Transcendent Mind

Carl Jung points out in his Red Book that while people blame their animal nature for their personal failings, vices, and viciousness, the observation of animals disproves much of this blame. He notes that animals do everything that they can to get along with other animals, and he posits that in humans the peaceful and law-abiding portions of the self come from the animal rather than the human. While Jung makes this point a little heavy-handedly, he does have a real point as regards animals. For instance, no pride of lions could ever devise World War I; no shark would ever fire an artillery shell into a sleeping city; no bear would hang his fellow for a victimless crime.
Dubois County, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Prosecutor: Elder abuse awareness

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is designated in June of each year. This is a day set aside to recognize that some of our most important citizens are vulnerable to abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Elder abuse impacts not just seniors, but anyone over the age of eighteen categorized as an...
Bellingham, WAlakechelanmirror.com

Mastering motion sickness

Last month I traveled to Bellingham to help one of my sisters who needed hip replacement surgery. Most of the 4-hour drive was on an interstate highway. The final 20 miles weren't. Instead, the narrow road wound back and forth simultaneously as it rose and dipped. Roads like these always triggered my motion sickness. As a child in the back seat of our station wagon, I always managed to lose my lunch over a particularly twisty section of road between Aberdeen and Ocean Shores, Washington.
Religionam630theword.com

How to Balance Love and Conviction with Non-Christian Friends and Family

Interacting with non-Christian friends and family members has always been a balancing act. We long to share Jesus with them, but we don’t want to push them away. We work to maintain a good relationship AND tell them about the eternal life God offers. It’s always been difficult. But recently, our fast-changing culture has dramatically intensified the challenge.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Audacy

Six face indictments for animal cruelty

DALLAS (1080 KRLD)- A Dallas County grand jury has handed up a half-dozen animal cruelty indictments. Each is for a separate case. All were during the time of the pandemic lockdown. The indictments give graphic details of dogs that were killed by beatings, choking and gunshot wounds. “They’re dangerous to...