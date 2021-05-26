Cruelty sickness

"And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose". (Romans 8,28) In May/2013, I received a news that 520,000 Brazilians receive every year: cancer diagnosis. In my case, a type of blood cancer, called Hodgkin Lymphoma. The prognostics was good, with a big chance of cure and the initial treatment were 12 sessions of chemotherapy, one every 15 days and then 20 sessions of radiotherapy. Even though the prognosis was good, this kind of news always frightens us. I kept thinking what the good Lord and our dear Blessed Mother wanted from me: the most obvious answer was that I should suffer all that the best way I could, causing joy for the Father and offering everything to Him.