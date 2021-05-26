Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

8 Ways to Use Tough, Versatile Sedges In Your Garden

By Teresa Woodard
midwestliving.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis under-appreciated grass-like perennial can be a lawn alternative, a groundcover, a border, a container plant and more. If you're like plantsman Kelly Norris, you may have once thought that sedges were nothing but weeds. But these grass-like plants are becoming increasingly popular for their ability to thrive in a variety of conditions with very little care.

www.midwestliving.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Garden#Ice Dance#Weeds#Garden Plants#Gardens#Flowers And Plants#Native Plants#Home Soil#Prairie Nursery#Westfield#Versatile Sedges#Bluer Broad Leaf Sedges#Grasses#Showy Yellow Flowers#Dry Shade#Green Mulch#Airy Foliage#Wet Soil#Midwest Groundcovers#Green Mounds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningAugusta Free Press

Why grow lights are popular for indoor plants

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When people opt to grow plants indoors, they oftentimes forget about the necessities. Plants need three necessities to survive indoors. These necessities are sun, water, and food. There is no doubt, these survival necessities are oftentimes overlooked by humans when they opt to bring plants from their natural habitats to indoors. The only way to ensure the best growing experience for your new houseplants. Find the answers in the content provided below.
Home & Gardencommunityq.com

7 Simple Ways to Add Color, Excitement to Your Yard

(Family Features) With all the beauty Mother Nature has to offer, a few pops of color or other simple embellishments can help make your yard look superb from the curb. Whether you’re looking to enhance your front yard, backyard, porch or patio space, consider these easy and affordable ways to spruce up your outdoor oasis:
GardeningThe Guardian

To rethink your garden, learn Japanese

When Franz Boas, the early American anthropologist, wrote of the many words the Inuit have for snow, he probably had no idea he was sparking off a century-long debate. The idea that language shapes how we see the world is fascinating, and as no one has more gardening terms than the Japanese, here are four words for concepts you may have never thought about, but could help you see your garden in a different light.
GardeningAgriculture Online

Gardening fever

Despite my best efforts to avoid it, I was bitten again. I was smitten by the gardening bug. This happens every spring when the weather warms and the soil gives off that heady perfume from trillions of soil microbes awakening and getting ready to party. It’s an irresistible aroma that whispers sweet nothings in my ear, a tiny voice that murmurs, “It’s time to go play in the dirt!”
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
GardeningWarren Tribune Chronicle

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
GardeningAgriculture Online

Using organic matter in the garden

I have a large, perennial flower garden that requires 30 bags of mulch to cover it. Every couple of years I have to replace the mulch, and I wonder, where does it go?. Nina Bassuk is an Urban Horticulture Institute professor at Cornell University. She says the mulch is lunch for fungi, bacteria, and other critters in the soil. These organisms help aerate the soil and break down complex nutrients into simple soluble forms that the plants can take up.
Gardeningocmomblog.com

Tips for Taking Care of Your Garden

If you are fortunate enough to have a garden, you will likely understand and know how hard it can sometimes be to keep the garden neat, tidy, and smart. The task of keeping the garden pristine is made even harder when and if you live with lots of people or have kids. This is because, especially in the case of kids, they can trample and play in the garden up until a point where the garden loses its vigor. If that has happened or if you fear that will happen to your garden, read below to learn about some tips that should hopefully help you take better care of your garden and stop it from looking like a mess.
Gardeninghandymantips.org

Useful Garden Tools That Every Homeowner Should Own

Having your own garden is wonderful. You have the opportunity to grow your own plants, veggies, and fruits, plus, many gardeners share the opinion that this type of activity is very relaxing and dynamic. Of course, if you are relatively new to this, then it’s of huge importance to get yourself familiar with different tools you must have to make sure that you are doing everything alright. Although there are many tools out there, the truth is, not everybody is using the same tools.
Gardeningarchitectureartdesigns.com

2021 Trends On How To Decorate and Develop Your Garden

TREND 2021 – A MORE CONVIVIAL GARDEN. Let’s start with a point a little apart from 2020, the idea of ​​user-friendliness. Although the cafe terraces are about to open, the garden is ultimately a perfect place to spend quality time with friends and family. Having a drink in the cafe or the garden is different, of course. But this idea of ​​outdoor conviviality is an interesting point of reflection to take into account when planning your terrace.
Gardeningmlstargazette.com

Going Nature's Way: Spending Spring in the garden

I think it would be hard to find a Minnesotan who didn’t love this season more than any other. Autumn thrills us with the shocking arrays of scarlet, orange, gold, and russet; winter can provide us with postcard perfect images of snow blanketed forests and fields; though I realize there are many who don’t find the same beauty in that as my husband and I do. But SPRING! Even though June is technically summer, it is an extension of the former, especially when temperatures fall below freezing on the last days of May. Every day brings forth new growth and blooms. The leaves go through a spectrum of greens, letting us marvel at their renewal. The older we get, the more we appreciate this annual rite of nature.
Gardeningdoityourself.com

How to Conserve Water in Your Garden

Gardening has become a popular hobby, especially as more people have had to stay at home and find ways to keep themselves occupied. A new garden can bring a lot of joy, but it has to be maintained, which includes a lot of watering if you only use a hose. To help keep the bills down, there are many ways you can conserve water in your garden, and implement eco-friendly tactics, to boot. This article will go over some of the best ways to do just that.
Gardeningtheadvocate.com

LSU Garden News: Showy hydrangeas make a stunning statement in your yard

Hydrangeas speak of grandmother's garden, bridal bouquets and frothy floral arrangements. And now they are showing off all over the South. But these beautiful bloomers, of which there are about 70 species and hundreds of varieties, are found all around the world. Some have been on the North American continent...
GardeningNorwalk Reflector

Garden your way to better nutrition

Summer is almost here! Many of us have probably been working on our landscaping and gardens preparing them for the season. Whether you are a seasoned gardener or looking to plant some fruits, veggies, and herbs for the first time, your garden can be a great way to take the next step in improving your health. Here are suggestions of things you can plant in your garden that have a lot of good nutritional value.
GardeningBemidji Pioneer

MASTER GARDENERS: Safe amendments for the soil in your garden

Those of you of a certain age will remember Pa Kettle enlisting the aid of Geoduck and Crowbar to help plant corn by placing a fish in each hill. While there is a benefit to using fish as fertilizer, bears, skunks and raccoons will also find the smorgasbord irresistible. It always seems to work in the movies!
Gardeningbalconygardenweb.com

Top Dawn Dish Soap Uses in the Garden

Here are some of the best Dawn Dish Soap Uses in the Garden that would help you in day-to-day life to take care of many things!. If you know how to use it in the right way and where then dawn dish soap can be of great help. Have a look at the Dawn Dish Soap Uses in the Garden.
Animalsgreatbritishlife.co.uk

Why wildlife gardening is the best way to make your garden bloom

Taking care of the wildlife who help make our gardens thrive is an important both for them and for us. Ahead of her opening her garden this weekend for the public to see, we chat to Leatherhead honey seller Joanna Nixon about the importance of nature, pesticide-free gardening, and why you should head down to see hers…
GardeningDetroit News

A sedge that will drive you nuts

A nefarious weed is trying to stake out a claim to part of the garden. That weed is the dreaded nutsedge, sometimes called nutgrass, so called because it looks a little bit like grass. The “nut” part of the name comes from the small nut-like bulbs, sometimes called nutletts, that develop on roots as the plants grow.
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.