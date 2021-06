Get rid of clutter and help students in need by bringing old electronics and sensitive documents to be recycled and securely shredded at the eighth annual Drive, Drop & Donate event to support our We’ve Got Your Back fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 18 at 1515 Bond Street, Naperville. There is a $10 minimum donation to drop off electronics and a $10 minimum donation to drop off sensitive documents, although any donation amount will be accepted. All of the proceeds will go directly to students in need. Every $20 donated provides a backpack full of supplies, preparing these students for the school year and giving their families some much needed assistance.