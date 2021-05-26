Virus flares among youth

METHODS: Four waves (2013–2018) of the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health Study data were analyzed among youth aged 12 to 17 years at wave 1 who completed wave 4. Susceptibility was assessed by 4 items (openness to curiosity, try soon, try in the next year, and if your best friend offered) and categorized into 4 levels (0 = definitely no to all; 1 = yes to 1; 2 = yes to 2; and 3 + 4 = yes to 3 or 4 susceptibility items). Multivariable logistic regression evaluated how susceptibility levels, electronic cigarette use, and tobacco-related media activity predicted future experimental (≥1 puff), current (past 30 days), or established (≥100 cigarettes) smoking.