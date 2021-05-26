Cancel
Columbus, OH

The Other Columbus: Canceling critical race theory won’t make America great

Columbus Alive
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Don Jones (R-Freeport) introduced a 26-page bill to the Ohio General Assembly that, essentially, hates education. It’s an odd bill for a former high school teacher to bring to the floor, and yet here it is: HB 322. The bill starts out simple enough, seeking to standardize teacher performance, to define things like “digital learning” and so on. But once you get to page nine, it becomes clear what this bill is really about. HB 322 isn’t legislation designed just to keep teachers in check. It’s about keeping history in check.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Critical Race Theory#Cafeteria#Critical Theory#Learning Theory#Freeport#The Ohio General Assembly#Hb 322#Crt#American Values#Dismissing Concepts#Civics#History#Public Policy#Virtue#Culture#Social Studies#Respect#White Politicians#Systemic Power Structures
Tulsa, OKPosted by
The Hill

Critical race theory is under attack

One hundred years ago today, mobs of armed white supremacists violently attacked and killed Black residents and destroyed Black businesses in Tulsa, Okla., in the Greenwood District. The Tulsa Race Massacre is one of the most devastating and egregious instances of anti-Black violence in American history. Despite this, Oklahoma Gov....
Minoritiestriad-city-beat.com

EDITORIAL: Critical race theory for dummies

Years ago, anyone who whispered about a vast, right-wing conspiracy was labeled as a nut, a conspiracy theorist, a wearer of tin-foil hats. These days the GOP conspires right out there in the open — to illegally seat Supreme Court justices, to vilify trans Americans, to thwart a commission studying Trump’s Insurrection.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Letter: ‘Critical race theory’ is just propaganda

Whatever truths exist within “critical race theory,” overall it is propaganda. I object to adding this to k-12 school curricula. We should not be propagandizing children. What should we do? Let’s focus on common ground. I prefer “melting pot” to racial and racist finger-pointing. I think now is the time to lock arms and move forward together. Our quality of life and that of our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren depend on it.
MinoritiesGillette News Record

Critical Race Theory teaches hate

I am so happy with Jillian Balow! I’m happy she’s letting everyone know that critical race theory is Marxist and teaches hate. I’ve only read terrible things about it. It’s an effort to divide and conquer Americans by “race” aimed at stirring up as much racial hatred, resentment, division and conflict as possible. It will even teach children to hate their parents.
Minoritiesbitterrootstar.com

White Privilege and Critical Race Theory

In the May 19th Bitterroot Star, Donna Gibney addressed the term White Privilege, and in the May 26th “Star” her husband, John, addressed what is known as Critical Race Theory. Many of us white folks probably share their feelings at least at first, because we feel personally attacked and are naturally defensive. But more reading and learning and caring suggest it really is about opening our eyes to the actual history of our country.
NPR

The Brewing Political Battle Over Critical Race Theory

Last month, Republican lawmakers decried critical race theory, an academic approach that examines how race and racism function in American institutions. "Folks, we're in a cultural warfare today," Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., said at a news conference alongside six other members of the all-Republican House Freedom Caucus. "Critical race theory asserts that people with white skin are inherently racist, not because of their actions, words or what they actually believe in their heart — but by virtue of the color of their skin."
Minoritiesmaciverinstitute.com

Is Critical Race Theory Fueling the Labor Crisis?

As employers struggle to find workers willing to show up to work, public schools are teaching that time management and schedules are examples of “white supremacy.” Lessons like that could be creating a formidable obstacle in solving the state’s (and the country’s) critical labor crisis.
Modesto, CAModesto Bee

Critical Race Theory isn’t so scary, Modesto, once you understand it

While the opinion piece titled “A new history curriculum or anti-America propaganda?” (May 24, 6A) masquerades as a fair piece of commentary, the text amounts to little more than grandstanding and fear-mongering that holds to the Trump party line. As someone born and raised in Modesto, I found this vile...
MinoritiesCitrus County Chronicle

An open discussion on critical race theory

In the recent past when it came to critical race theory (CRT), when asked about it, very few Americans seemed to have a total grasp of its intentions, and those few that did were afraid to openly discuss it. Having your opinion on CRT published was slim, to none. Well,...
MinoritiesNews-Virginian

Troxel: If class warfare doesn't work, try critical race theory

Instead of pushing so hard to get public schools reopened, parents and government leaders would do far better to take a look at what the schools are actually teaching. When I was in school, we were taught everyone has equal value regardless of skin color and that everyone should attend integrated schools so that we could get to know and learn to get along with people of all races.
Minoritiestennesseestar.com

Commentary: Critical Race Theory Has Radically Transformed America’s Corporations and Public Schools

Just four weeks ago, I wrote about the rising resistance to the woke craze and critical race theory, and much has transpired since then. Here in California, even Disneyland has not been spared the wrath of the crazies. On May 7, the incomparable Christopher Rufo reported that “The Wokest Place on Earth” now includes employee trainings on systemic racism, white privilege, white fragility, and white saviors, and also launched racially segregated “affinity groups” at the company’s headquarters.
MinoritiesWashington Times

Critical race theory: A dangerous illiberal ideology

America is embroiled in a crisis that will determine the future of liberalism. Liberalism, the tenets of which were embraced by our Founding Fathers and championed by generations of Americans since the creation of our country. But this is not the same liberalism that permeates the modern Democratic Party. The leftists of today — even though many of them describe themselves as “liberals” — are actually the enemies of liberalism.
Sex CrimesOdessa American

ESTRICH: About critical race theory

As a longtime professor, I find it quite strange that an academic approach that has been discussed for at least as long as I’ve been teaching is only now making its way into the political debate. Just last week, former Vice President Mike Pence, in an effort to reclaim his...
Minoritiesarcamax.com

Fight Over Critical Race Theory Hits the Statehouse

Everyone’s complaining about Congress, but if you want to track the real, festering growth of Trumpism and its corrosive effect on our politics, you’re better served keeping your eye on state capitols throughout the land. Take my home state of Pennsylvania, where the Republican-controlled state House kept itself busy last...
MinoritiesMissoulian

Missoulian editorial: Embrace — and expand on — critical race theory

Although it wasn’t particularly controversial in Montana beforehand, a method of education called critical race theory is now being hotly debated. Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen spoke out against it and Attorney General Austin Knudsen followed up with an official opinion declaring parts of it unconstitutional. More broadly, Knudsen determined that “antiracism” programs are discriminatory and therefore violate state and federal law.