The Other Columbus: Canceling critical race theory won’t make America great
State Rep. Don Jones (R-Freeport) introduced a 26-page bill to the Ohio General Assembly that, essentially, hates education. It’s an odd bill for a former high school teacher to bring to the floor, and yet here it is: HB 322. The bill starts out simple enough, seeking to standardize teacher performance, to define things like “digital learning” and so on. But once you get to page nine, it becomes clear what this bill is really about. HB 322 isn’t legislation designed just to keep teachers in check. It’s about keeping history in check.www.columbusalive.com