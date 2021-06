Entering the 87th Texas Legislature, increased broadband access was one of a very few priorities embraced by both parties – one which came to fruition with the passage of House Bill 5. Millions of Texans are hindered by unstable internet access, both in rural counties that lack the infrastructure needed to provide broadband and in the increasingly expensive cities, where many residents can't afford an extra internet bill. All of these gaps were laid bare as the COVID-19 crisis pushed schools, jobs, health care, and more into the virtual environment.