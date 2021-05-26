Jay-Z's Made in America Festival Returns to Philadelphia Labor Day Weekend

Justin Bieber gets his peaches in Georgia, his weed from California, and his headlining sets in Philadelphia. The Canadian pop star is set to perform one of his first live sets since releasing his last two albums, 2020’s Changes and 2021’s Justice, at Made in America, the festival put on by Jay-Z, which takes Philly on September 4 and 5. To balance out the lineup, American rapper Lil Baby will also headline, making the festival the latest in a slew of his summer and fall appearances that also includes Rolling Loud Miami and Bonnaroo, the latter of which takes place on Labor Day weekend. The lineup also includes many of pop and hip-hop’s biggest and brightest: Megan Thee Stallion (also performing ’Roo double duty), Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda (in one of his first performances after his prison release), Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee have also been announced to perform.