Spotify Is Making a Pledge to Mentor and Market Indie Artists

Today, singer-songwriter Courtney Wolfe is thrilled to release her debut EP New Moon, available to stream now. Delivering passionate indie-pop music through stripped lyrics and abstract sounds, Courtney Wolfe’s EP was produced by Sydney Johnson at Wonlife Music Group. Taking listeners on a journey through the beginning highs and the darkest lows of a relationship, this EP provides a balanced mix between upbeat indie-pop to soulful sounds. With the intention to release music built upon a storyline, Wolfe knew this was the perfect combination of tracks for New Moon. “I feel that now is the perfect time to release it as I am at peace with how things ended and am looking forward to a new beginning – or new moon,” Courtney added. She’s confident it will enable her to connect with listeners on a whole new level as they relate to the songwriting and stories of love, heartbreak and peace.