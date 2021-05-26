Cancel
Will 'A Quiet Place 2' and 'Cruella' Start Summer Movie Season With a Sizzle?

By Rebecca Rubin
Middletown Press
 25 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudiences are going to be confronted this weekend with something they haven’t seen in a long time: New movies they may actually want to watch in theaters. In the first box office battle in ages, Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” and Disney’s “Cruella” are expected to heat up an ice-cold domestic box office and kick off a delayed summer movie season.

