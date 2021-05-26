Cancel
Congress & Courts

Rep. Janelle Bynum emerges as police reform leader

By Noelle Crombie, oregonlive.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Rep. Janelle Bynum learned of a Circuit Court ruling last year that questioned the qualifications of a Black doctor working in the state prison system, she wrote a blistering email to the Oregon Supreme Court chief justice calling out what she saw as racism. After she heard about a...

