Rep. Janelle Bynum emerges as police reform leader

Rather than trying to defund police departments, a smarter approach would be to decrease confrontations in the first place using a combined medical/behavioral team. In 2019, Olympia started sending crisis responders to nonviolent incidents instead of police. This approach is based on the Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets (CAHOOTS) model created 30 years ago by the Whitebird Clinic in Eugene, Oregon. CAHOOTS offers 24/7 help, dispatched through the Eugene police-fire-ambulance communication centers. The team utilizes the power of three: medical specialist, mental-health specialist and the police as an unseen resource/backup for the mobile team. Almost 20% of 911 calls, CAHOOTS uses less than 3% of the police annual budget.