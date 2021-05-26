McConnell reduced to candor in making case against Jan. 6 commission
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is not known as Congress' most honest member, but the Kentucky Republican is occasionally candid in ways that are helpful. McConnell was frank and forthcoming, for example, throughout the Obama era about his refusal to consider compromises with the Democratic White House. More recently, the GOP senator has also been candid about rallying opposition against an infrastructure plan and about devoting 100% of his focus to "stopping" the Biden administration's agenda.www.msnbc.com