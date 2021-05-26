Cancel
Head coach Crescent rejoins Top Esports for 2021 LPL Summer Split

By Tyler Esguerra
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending a season away from the pro stage, Top Esports’ head coach Crescent has returned to help the team take over the 2021 LPL Summer Split. In a funny reveal video, Crescent arrived back at the TES headquarters dressed in summer vacation attire only to get right back down to business in his normal suit. He first joined the organization in 2018, and now, he’s got plenty of work ahead of him to try to help the team return to the apex of the Chinese League of Legends scene.

Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

LCS + LEC AD carries tier list: Top 10 western bot laners ahead of 2021 Summer Split

The bot lane is one of the positions with the most known players. Ahead of the 2021 Summer Split, we are ranking the top 10 western AD carries, looking at the LCS and LEC regions combined. Of course, keep in mind that cross-region comparison is always tricky, given the region-locked nature of League of Legends and the different metas and skill levels of each region. Even then, there are criteria one can use to rank the best players in a position given the recent Spring Split and MSI results.
Video Gamesminnesota93.com

Mavericks Esports Hosting Virtual Summer Camp

Maverick Esports is proud to announce their first ever summer camp to take place on July 15-16, 2021. This two-day free virtual camp is open to sixth grade through college-age gamers of any level. The camp is focused on topics vital to a successful and healthy gamer. Topics and sessions include:
Video Gamesdotesports.com

2021 LPL Summer Split schedule unveiled, kicks off with IG vs. Suning

The schedule of 2021 LPL Summer Split was announced by Riot Games China on Weibo earlier today, kicking off June 7 at 4am CT. Once again, the schedule will be fully packed with two League of Legends best-of-three series per day, everyday of the week. For nine weeks straight, until Aug. 8, the 17 LPL teams will battle it out.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

IWillDominate to co-stream 2021 LPL Summer Split

League of Legends fans are in for a treat for the upcoming 2021 LPL Summer Split. IWillDominate has received permission to start co-streaming the LPL, the Cloud9 League streamer announced today. This is the second league IWillDominate is going to co-stream in the upcoming Summer Split along with the LCS. With the leagues running at different times, it should pose no challenge for the Cloud9 streamer to co-stream both events on a weekly basis.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

[LCS Summer Split] Cloud9 promotes K1ng to LCS, Zven to C9 Academy, mithy re-assigned to head coach

Cloud9 has announced a series of changes to its League of Legends program ahead of the 2021 League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split. Calvin "K1ng" Truong will be promoted to starting LCS AD carry, which will see Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen moved down to C9 Academy. In addition, assistant coach Alfonso "mithy" Aguirre Rodríguez will be switching positions with head coach Kim "Reignover" Yeu-jin.
LPL 2021 Summer

LPL 2021 Summer

The LPL 2021 Summer Season is the second split of the ninth year of China's professional League of Legends league. Seventeen teams will be participating in this season. They will first play in a single round robin group stage where top 10 teams advances to the playoffs. Playoffs will have two phases; Phase 1 is King of the Hill where teams from rank 3 to 10 from group stage will play for spots on Phase 2. Phase 2 is a double elimination bracket.
The Game Haus

Top Lane Fantasy Rankings 2021 LCS Summer Split

Fantasy LCS for League of Legends is definitely trending in the right direction. More companies are getting into the space and fans are finding their way to something that helped the NFL in a big way. Now, players are looking for an opportunity to get ahead in their league and win themselves a championship. Luckily for them, The Game Haus is here to help with their rankings of each position. Here is a look at the 2021 Fantasy LCS Top Lane rankings heading into the Summer Split.
The Game Haus

TSM 2021 LCS Summer Split Preview

The summer has finally arrived and with it, the 2021 LCS Summer Split. Yet again the format of the Split has changed but this was already announced earlier this year. Teams will play 27 games or three games over nine weeks. This will be the first time the LCS has had more than 18 games in a long time. TGH will be taking this week to give fans a preview of their team to prepare them for what should be an exciting split. Here is a look at the TSM 2021 LCS Summer Split preview.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to watch the 2021 LCS Summer Split

The 2021 LCS Summer Split is set to kick off later this week, and in stark contrast to other years, the Summer Split picks up exactly where the Spring Split left off. All 10 teams in the league will begin play this summer with the same record they finished with in the spring.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

K1ng to replace Zven in Cloud9’s starting roster, Mithy takes over as head coach for 2021 LCS Summer Split

The 2021 LCS Spring Split champions are shaking things up with the Summer Split quickly approaching. Jack Etienne, the founder and CEO of Cloud9, announced in an update video today that the organization’s League of Legends team is making major changes to its main roster and managerial staff. These adjustments follow the team’s fifth-place performance at this year’s Mid-Season Invitational.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

LCK to return to offline play for 2021 Summer Split

The LCK is set to return to in-person play ahead of the 2021 Summer Split after the last year saw the league transition to an online format in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to LCK reporter Ashley Kang of Korizon. All matches this split will take place at...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

LPL Summer 2021: Can anyone stop MSI champions RNG in China?

The LPL 2021 Summer Split is upon us. After netting another international title with RNG at MSI, China’s best League of Legends sides are now fighting for spots at Worlds 2021. Keep up with the action with the latest standings, results, and schedule here. ⁠If you’re looking for a new...
BRHS head coach Blackwell discuss open gym, summer practice plans

Where most teams were on the field practicing or getting their offseason work in, Aubrey Blackwell and the Wildcats took a different approach. The higher levels of football often have voluntary workouts and the Wildcats are mirroring that as Blackwell wants his athletes to be kids during the first week of summer for a variety of reasons while he also understands that some don’t want to miss any time getting into shape for the season.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

LCK 2021 Summer Split: Schedule & results

You can find the full line-ups of all 10 LCK Summer 2021 teams below. This will be updated as players get shifted around ⁠— up until roster lock mid-way through the season. Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support. Afreeca Freecs Kiin. Fly Bang / Leo Lehends. DRX Kingen Pyosik...
Video Gamesgosugamers.net

Telia Esports Series (TES) 2021 Summer Season

The teams will be competing in the bracket stage which leads up to the playoffs and regional finals played in the later half of July, dates depending on the country. On top of winning the country championship title, the best two teams from each country will advance into the Telia Esports Series Leagues of Legends Masters tournament for a shot at another stack of prize money and a chance to enter the NLC. Promotion tournament into the NLC takes place in 16.8 and features the top two teams from the Telia Masters.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

LCS power rankings: 2021 Summer Split preseason

North America will be the first of the four major League of Legends regions to kick off the Summer Split this season. The LCS will get a headstart on the rest of the world mostly due to the fact that the league has more games scheduled this summer than it has had at any point in the last four years. Each team will get to play 27 times between this weekend and August, setting up a lengthy split of games for each of North America’s contenders. Additionally, each team in the league will retain its record from the Spring Split. North America’s 10 squads will pick up exactly where they left off in the 2021 LCS Spring Split.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Experts in LoL Esports predict the standings for the 2021 LCK Summer

The 2021 LCK Summer kicked off on June 9, and it looks to be the most competitive split to date. Before the start of the split, Inven talked with some of the staff that closely works with the team about scrims. All were in agreement that there was no team that was dominant in scrims, due to the rapid change in meta, and with new champions that could potentially shake up the meta [I’m looking at you, Gwen and Viego], a lot of experimentation was happening among the teams.
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

TSM, Dignitas open LCS Summer Split with victories

Dignitas and TSM opened with wins Friday on the first day of the LCS Summer Series Split - North America. Cloud9, who clinched first place in the Spring Split, lost to Golden Guardians in their opener. With their win, TSM joins Cloud9 atop the standings. In other action Friday, Immortals...
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

G2 Esports, OG earn top seeds for IEM -- Summer playoffs

G2 Esports and OG clinched the top playoff seeds at the Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI -- Summer by winning the Group A and B upper brackets, respectively, on Sunday. G2 Esports swept Team Vitality 2-0 in the Group A upper-bracket final. In Group B, OG dropped their first map before coming back to beat Evil Geniuses, 2-1.