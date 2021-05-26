Head coach Crescent rejoins Top Esports for 2021 LPL Summer Split

North America will be the first of the four major League of Legends regions to kick off the Summer Split this season. The LCS will get a headstart on the rest of the world mostly due to the fact that the league has more games scheduled this summer than it has had at any point in the last four years. Each team will get to play 27 times between this weekend and August, setting up a lengthy split of games for each of North America’s contenders. Additionally, each team in the league will retain its record from the Spring Split. North America’s 10 squads will pick up exactly where they left off in the 2021 LCS Spring Split.