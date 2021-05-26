Cancel
Football star Erik Lamela slapped with six-month driving ban for speeding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y98us_0aC174cm00
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Emirates Stadium (PA Wire)

Tottenham Hotspur football star Erik Lamela has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding.

The Premier League player drove a Land Rover at eight miles per hour over the limit in north London last year, Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday.

Lamela, 29, has racked up 15 penalty points on his licence, exceeding the DVLA’s 12-point limit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5AtT_0aC174cm00
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – St James� Park (PA Wire)

On May 13 last year the attacker, who also plays for Argentina, drove at 48 miles per hour on the A10 between Turkey Street and Hoe Lane in Enfield, which has a 40-mile per hour limit.

Lamela did not appear in court despite letters requesting his attendance being sent to his flat in East Finchley, and magistrates made the decision to disqualify him from driving in his absence.

Lamela, who was an unused Spurs substitute for the last game of the Premier League season on Sunday, posted photographs at an airport with plane, heart and ‘back soon’ emojis on Instagram on Tuesday.

