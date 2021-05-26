Cancel
Gladwin, MI

DAR honors Gladwin man for lifesaving efforts

By Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe John Alden Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution held its first in-person meeting since September at Plymouth Park. After brief business and a sack lunch picnic, DAR members welcomed Scott McFarland and his wife, Tesha. Scott is from Gladwin County and is employed as an iron worker with Iron Workers Local 25. Several months ago, Scott and his wife were asleep when they heard a loud crash. A car had jumped a ditch and hit a tree in his yard. Scott went out to investigate while Tesha called 911. The car was in flames and a young boy was trying to get out of a window. Scott ran to the vehicle and pulled him out, taking him to safety near the house. He could hear another boy yelling for help. Scott found he was stuck in his seat belt. In releasing the seat belt, Scott’s hands were burnt as he rescued the second boy. Unfortunately, the adults did not survive.

