The state television channel of Belarus ONT showed a video in which Protasevich recalls his contacts with Franak Vyachorka, an adviser to Tikhanovskaya. “I filmed Tikhanovskaya’s visit to Athens. Everything was fine, we worked for two days. He praised me. He flew away, and in less than a week the attitude towards me changed to the opposite. I talked with him, and he said: we need to consider the prospects for further cooperation. “, the detainee explained.