Three people arrested after cable car crash kills 14 in Italy

Three people were arrested in Italy after a cable car crashed into a mountainside near Lake Maggiore over the weekend, killing at least one child and 13 others. The group of workers, taken into custody on Wednesday, are accused of using a jerry-rigged clamp to disable the busted emergency breaks on the sightseeing funicular. Prosecutor Olimpia Bossi hypothesized that it was a bid to keep open the popular attraction, newly up and running in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, rather than shut it down for the more extensive repairs required.