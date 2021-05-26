The Troubles live on in Belfast Noir, a genre perfectly suited to its crimes
In a time of war, what is the role of the lawman, the keeper of civil order, whose cause is justice rather than victory and whose quarry are criminals, not combatants?. Such questions resonate from Gaza to the still-unsettled British Isles. And they rise to the surface in a relatively recent genre of fiction, and one of my favorites: what has sometimes been called “Belfast Noir.” Adrian McKinty, Stuart Neville, Flynn Berry, Kelly Creighton and Sharon Dempsey — among others — write detective fiction against the backdrop of modern Northern Ireland. (McKinty and Neville co-edited a collection titled "Belfast Noir.")www.msn.com