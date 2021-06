Squirrel Flower Mulls Desolation and Determination on 'Flames and Flat Tires'

Growing up, I remember traveling with my grandmother in the car. No one was ever prepared for the sudden gasps my grandmother would make when she saw a distant flower. By the time the driver swerved back onto the roadway and regained control of the vehicle she was exclaiming, “Did you see that lush flower?”. In my middle age, I am heading toward her deep affection for flowers. One summer project of mine is to photograph as many beautiful flowers as I can. In this age where a camera is always handy, there is no need to gasp at flowers passing by, I just pull the car over and snap away.