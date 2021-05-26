Cancel
Prince William, Duchess Kate return to where they met 20 years ago, more royals news for May 2021

By Marisa Laudadio
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet caught up on all the biggest global royals news you might have missed in May 2021, starting with this nostalgic moment... On May 26, Prince William and Duchess Kate returned to the place they met nearly 20 years ago -- the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where both enrolled as students in 2001 -- for the first time in a decade, Scotland's Radio Tay News reported. There, royals reporter Omid Scobie tweeted, on a rainy day, they met with "Geography and History of Art students (the subjects they majored in, respectively) about how they coped and supported each other during the pandemic." The couple -- who were in the midst of a week-long official royal visit to Scotland -- also painted love hearts with rollers, sat down with a faith group, watched a dance presentation and planted a tree on the grounds of the alma mater.

Prince William
