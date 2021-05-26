Markets sorting out wide range of variables

Inflation has become a recurring theme in my comments due to a notable rise in inflation metrics and how they have affected the S&P 500 (SPY). The Fed has consistently spoken of inflation being transitory over the past couple of months, which has resulted in investors becoming less concerned over higher prices. But it appeared that the Fed reversed course as it is now, indicating it would raise rates ahead of schedule. This created more volatility in the markets leading to a tough day on Friday. But, if you look closer at their remarks, not everything is as it seems. I will expand on my point below. But first, let's recap the past week in the markets. Read on below….Stocks finished lower last Tuesday after investors digested a slew of economic data ahead of Wednesday's Fed decision. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite fell from their record closing levels. Retail sales fell more than expected in May, as consumers spent less on big-ticket items such as cars, and producer price index data came in higher than expected, which stoked inflation fears.