This Secretly Restored Porsche 924 Carrera GTS Rally Car Was The Ultimate Birthday Present

This Manhart BMW M3 looks sweet, features a new exhaust system, suspension setup, and a power boost. Just like ABT Sportsline is to Audi, Manhart is to BMW. The German aftermarket company is known to customize Bimmers quite tastefully. They look quite different from the stock models, but nothing too extravagant. Their latest build is a testimony to that. Manhart has come up with its own version of the 2021 BMW M3 Competition called the MH3 600. The car comes with a black-and-gold combination on the outside that looks swell. But, it’s not just this. It also makes over 100 horses more and features a different suspension setup and exhaust system.