This Secretly Restored Porsche 924 Carrera GTS Rally Car Was The Ultimate Birthday Present
Porsche is very big on heritage and they do everything they can to preserve it. Their motorsports prowess has translated into their road cars, resulting in some of the best motoring experiences ever. Some will remember that Porsche also had a rather glorious rallying career, including cars like the 959 Dakar, Porsche 911 SC 3.0, Porsche 911 S 2.0, and the more recent Cayman GT4 Clubsport Rally. Another high point in Porsche rally history is the Porsche 924 Carrera GTS Rally, which was driven 40 years ago, by none other than Walter Rohrl. The good people at Porsche have decided to commemorate both the car and the driver in a very special way.www.topspeed.com