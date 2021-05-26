New EU guidelines target tech giants on disinformation

There are signs that the EU and the U.S. may be moving closer on international tech taxes. In the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic, tech giants emerged as the clear economic winner. Yet, even before the pandemic outbreak, the question of whether tech giants were paying a fair amount of taxes has been at the top of international, European and national tax agendas. Indeed, over the last few years, different stakeholders have raised concerns about the inability of the current international tax system to capture the digitalization of the economy.