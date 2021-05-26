Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

New EU guidelines target tech giants on disinformation

msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew stricter European Union guidelines will push Facebook, Google and other big tech companies to commit not to make money from advertising linked to disinformation. Emer McCarthy reports.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Big Tech#Tech Companies#Disinformation#Eu#European Tech#Giants#Guidelines#Advertising#Commit#Emer Mccarthy Reports#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
Related
Travelteletrader.com

EU Council adopts digital COVID passport regulation

The European Council adopted on Friday the regulations related to the digital COVID-19 certificate, which will apply from July 1. The certificate will be issued free of charge and will allow travel within the European Union for residents who are fully vaccinated, have had a recent negative test result, or have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months. The measure will apply until June 30, 2022.
Economycepa.org

Opportunities to Avoid an EU-U.S. Tech Tax War

There are signs that the EU and the U.S. may be moving closer on international tech taxes. In the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic, tech giants emerged as the clear economic winner. Yet, even before the pandemic outbreak, the question of whether tech giants were paying a fair amount of taxes has been at the top of international, European and national tax agendas. Indeed, over the last few years, different stakeholders have raised concerns about the inability of the current international tax system to capture the digitalization of the economy.
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

Tech giants face demands to downsize in new antitrust bills

Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc. and other U.S. technology giants would have to sell or exit key businesses under sweeping antitrust legislation proposed by House lawmakers. The proposal is among a series of bills introduced Friday by House Democrats and Republicans that would place significant new constraints on how tech platforms run their businesses and give antitrust enforcers more legal authority to take on some of the country’s largest and most lucrative businesses.
Businessteletrader.com

UK to investigate Amazon over data usage - report

The United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is expected to launch a formal antitrust investigation into Amazon.com Inc., the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the paper stipulated that the CMA is analyzing how the online retailer uses the data it gathers through its...
Economynewpaper24.com

EU information: European Parliament slammed for breaking EU guidelines for paying workers | Politics | Information – NEWPAPER24

EU information: European Parliament slammed for breaking EU guidelines for paying workers | Politics | Information. Inner paperwork present Parliament officers have ignored the bloc’s personal banking legal guidelines by demanding some staffers open accounts in Belgium as a way to receives a commission. Below a 2014 EU directive, non-public sector establishments and public our bodies should ship funds to euro-denominated financial institution accounts no matter the place they’re positioned within the bloc. The foundations are designed to make sure equal entry for the finance sector throughout the Eurozone.
Healthinvesting.com

Lawmakers urge EU U-turn to back vaccine patent waiver

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Parliament urged the European Union to reverse its position and support a proposed temporary lifting of intellectual property (IP) rights for COVID-19 vaccines, backing a push by many developing nations to allow more production. EU lawmakers backed by 355 votes to 263 a resolution on accelerating...
Congress & CourtsBBC

US lawmakers introduce bills targeting Big Tech

US lawmakers have introduced five bills aimed at limiting the power held by Big Tech companies. The bills were drafted after a 16-month investigation into the powers of Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook. They address topics including data, mergers, and the competitive behaviour of these companies - which could ultimately...
Businesssrnnews.com

Amazon faces potential $425 million EU privacy fine – WSJ

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc could be fined more than $425 million under the European Union’s privacy law, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-faces-possible-425-million-eu-privacy-fine-11623332987?mod=latest_headlines on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Luxembourg’s data-protection commission, CNPD, has circulated a draft decision and proposed a fine highlighting Amazon’s privacy practices among the bloc’s...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House unveils antitrust package to rein in tech giants

A House antitrust panel on Friday unveiled a bipartisan agenda made up of five bills that would give regulators greater authority to rein in the power of tech giants. The bills put forward by leaders of the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee follow a blockbuster report released by the Judiciary panel last year alleging ways that Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Facebook abuse their market power. The report was approved on a party-line vote earlier this year.
Technologytech.co

How Tech Giants Are Evolving Their Remote Work Stances

One of the biggest changes the COVID pandemic brought to the business world was the rapid evolution of remote work. What was once a mere perk no one could count on immediately turned into a core part of how white collar work took place. Now, with the pandemic on the...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Amazon Faces Record Privacy Fine as Europe Wields Tougher Rules

Penalty by Amazon’s lead EU watchdog may reach $425 million. Draft fine can still change, people familiar with the case say. privacy fine as high as 350 million euros ($426 million) as a probe by its main data protection watchdog in the bloc draws to a close. Luxembourg’s Data Protection...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The Technology 202: House Democrats will target tech giants with a major set of bills

Democrats are imminently planning to release a sweeping package of bills that take aim at alleged anticompetitive behavior in the tech industry. Drafts of five bills obtained by The Technology 202 show that lawmakers are weighing a range of changes to federal law to empower regulators to rein in the business practices of Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon. Lawmakers could officially unveil the antitrust bills as soon as today, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Amazon Being Probed By U.K. Anti-trust Regulator Over Use Of Data: Report

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is being scrutinized by the U.K. anti-trust watchdog for overuse of data following a similar probe by EU regulators. What Happened: U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is looking closely at how the retail giant uses the data it collects from its platform and other unfair trade practices such as favoring one merchant over the other, the Financial Times reported.
BusinessApple Insider

Head EU antitrust regulator wants Apple to allow alternate app stores

The chief of the European anti-trust commission, Margrethe Vestager, wants Apple to allow alternate app stores to enable proper competition on its platforms. The Epic versus Apple trial was not the end of scrutiny against Apple's business practices on the iPhone. Margrethe Vestager, an EU antitrust regulator, hopes to push Apple and other tech companies to open up with new regulations.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Hillicon Valley: House targets tech giants with antitrust bills | Oversight chair presses JBS over payment to hackers | Trump spokesman to join tech company | YouTube suspends GOP senator

Welcome to Hillicon Valley, The Hill's newsletter detailing all you need to know about the tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. If you don’t already, be sure to sign up for our newsletter by clicking HERE. Welcome! Follow our cyber reporter, Maggie Miller (@magmill95), and tech...
Billboard

European Commission Guidance Muddies the Waters for EU Copyright Directive

LONDON – When the European Parliament passed the EU Copyright Directive two years ago, it was hailed as a landmark victory for artists because it made platforms like YouTube liable for using unlicensed content in Europe. Now those hard-fought gains for rights holders are in danger of being diminished by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fortune

Congress targets tech giants Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook in new series of antitrust laws

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Tech giants like Amazon, Facebook, and Google have spent small fortunes asserting their influence in Washington D.C. Executives at these companies hold a small army of lobbyists at the hip, ready to deploy at a moment’s notice. They cozy up to lawmakers at expensive Silicon Valley fundraisers, and they regularly attend meetings on the Capitol and testify in the halls of Congress. But cash isn’t always king: A new set of antitrust reform bills introduced to Congress Friday by a bipartisan group of lawmakers could significantly rein in big tech’s power and alter their business practices.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amazon Reportedly Faces $425 Million Fine From European Union

Amazon violated EU privacy law with its collection and use of personal data, the regulators say, according to The Wall Street Journal. European Union regulators have recommended a fine of more than $425 million on Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report for violating privacy law, sources told The Wall Street Journal.