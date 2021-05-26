Cancel
York, PA

Helping small businesses | Money Smart

FOX 43
FOX 43
 16 days ago
YORK, Pa. — As COVID-19 restrictions ease, many business owners are happy to be able to get back to work in a more normal environment. For others, recovering from the financial blow the pandemic took on their businesses is harder than it looks. This is why Businesswoman and Shark Tank...

Small Businessreviewjournal.com

How to support your small businesses during COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has put a huge strain on small business owners, many of whom have had to close their doors due to local restrictions. A Yelp report from September 2020 found that over 163,000 small businesses had closed at some point during the pandemic, with nearly 98,000 closing permanently. The hardest-hit businesses have been restaurants, followed by retailers, beauty salons and spas, bars and nightlife venues, and fitness studios.
Binghamton, NYFOX 40 News WICZ TV

$800 Million In COVID-19 Relief Money Available For NYS Small Businesses

Applications are now open for the New York State Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program. The state has allocated $800 million in funds to be awarded to small businesses affected by the pandemic. Eligible businesses selected will receive grants between the amounts of $5,000 and $50,000. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo was...
Small BusinessTimes-Herald

Still COVID assistance money for NY small businesses

ALBANY (TNS) — Small businesses in New York state that still need a cash infusion to cover costs from the COVID-19 pandemic now have access to a new pool of money. Starting this week, small businesses can apply for between $5,000 and $50,000 in assistance under the state's new Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program. It is launching after the federal Paycheck Protection Program, created last summer to help small businesses harmed by the pandemic, drew to a close at the end of May.
Small BusinessKTEN.com

What Is the Cheapest Payroll Service for Small Business?

Originally Posted On: What Is the Cheapest Payroll Service for Small Business? (priceithere.com) There are many benefits of payroll services for small businesses, but which is the cheapest? This guide explains the cheapest payroll service for small businesses. While all business owners understand that their employees need to get paid,...
Public HealthSFGate

CallRail Launches #GoodToGrow Campaign to Help Small Businesses Post-Pandemic

ATLANTA (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. CallRail, a marketing platform that helps businesses accelerate growth with marketing analytics and communications tools, today announced the launch of its Good to Grow campaign (#GoodToGrow). With a focus on giving back to the small-to-medium-size business (SMB) community, CallRail will offer a year of its platform for free to 100 small businesses and the agencies that serve them. In addition, as part of the Metro Atlanta Chamber Backed by ATL initiative, CallRail is donating $24,000 to be allocated to three deserving metro Atlanta organizations as they recover from the pandemic. The three organizations include The Progress Place, Inc, Fitly Spoken Therapy, and MLK Dental Center.
Elma, NYThe Daily News Online

Small businesses urged to apply for COVID grants

ELMA — Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan is urging eligible small business owners to apply for funding through the state’s $800 million Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program. Starting Thursday, small businesses can apply for grants between $5,000 and $50,000 to cover pandemic-related expenses. “So many small businesses have suffered losses...
Small BusinessPosted by
Athens, Georgia

3rd Round of Loans for Local Small Businesses & Non-Profits with 1-20 Employees Open June 7-18, 2021

Funded through the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government (ACCGov), the Joint Development Authority (JDA) of the Unified Government of Athens-Clarke County and the City of Winterville is opening a third round of applications for low-interest emergency loans from $3,001 to $12,500 to provide assistance to local small businesses and 501c(3) non-profits impacted by COVID-19.
Oregon StateCurry Coastal Pilot

Grant Fund Launches to Help Oregon Small Businesses Cover Costs

On May 26, Business Oregon opened the final portion of a program to provide grants for small businesses to help with commercial rent and operational costs in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oregon Legislative Emergency Board allocated approximately $100 million for the program to help small businesses impacted...
Businessthehighlandsun.com

Amazon creates £2.5M Apprenticeship Fund to help UK Small business

Amazon has announced the creation of an Amazon Apprenticeship Fund to help small businesses across England take on apprentices through the levy transfer scheme. The £2.5 million investment will help create more than 200 new apprenticeships in 2021, with roles now available across Digital Marketing, Business Administration, Post Production Technical Operators, Visual Effects Artists, Broadcast and Media Technicians, DevOps Engineers, AI Data Specialists, Software Development, Data Analysts, Cyber Security Technologists and more.