Helping small businesses | Money Smart

ATLANTA (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. CallRail, a marketing platform that helps businesses accelerate growth with marketing analytics and communications tools, today announced the launch of its Good to Grow campaign (#GoodToGrow). With a focus on giving back to the small-to-medium-size business (SMB) community, CallRail will offer a year of its platform for free to 100 small businesses and the agencies that serve them. In addition, as part of the Metro Atlanta Chamber Backed by ATL initiative, CallRail is donating $24,000 to be allocated to three deserving metro Atlanta organizations as they recover from the pandemic. The three organizations include The Progress Place, Inc, Fitly Spoken Therapy, and MLK Dental Center.