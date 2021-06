Applications are open for Tech For Our Planet Challenge Programme. The Tech For Our Planet challenge programme is an exciting new opportunity for startups to pilot technology that will help us reach our net zero targets. The best startups will have the chance to showcase their solutions on the international stage at COP26. Tech For Our Planet is looking for innovators who are providing key digital and data technology solutions to tackle important climate challenges. If this is you, apply now to be in with a chance to pilot and pitch your solution. Applications will close June 25th.