Watch: Michigan Hotel Owner Kicks Mother Out And Calls Her 'A Dumb Democrat'

If you are going for a drive north of Michigan, Traverse City is an excellent stopover destination at any time of the year. This city is known for its stunning vistas that make driving around so much fun. One of the attractions worth visiting during your vacation here is Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, a 103-km (64-mi) curve of beaches, coves, and dunes that you will love exploring. Known as the “Cherry Capital of the World,” Traverse City is usually flocked by tourists during summer because of the annual National Cherry Festival. It is also home to a couple of fascinating vineyards, which offer many wine country tours. Be smart in planning your vacation and check out these top cheap hotels in Traverse City, Michigan.