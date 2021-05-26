Cancel
Watch: Michigan Hotel Owner Kicks Mother Out And Calls Her 'A Dumb Democrat'

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mother was kicked out of the Crown Choice Inn and Suites by the hotel owner in Mackinaw City, Michigan after the toilet in her room flooded. The hotel owner is seen shouting at her and calls her a 'dumb Democrat' in his rant.

Michigan Statetrip101.com

Top 6 Hotels With A View Of Mackinac Bridge, Michigan

Serving as home to Lake Michigan and also known as the “Third Coast of the United States,” Michigan is a state that boasts endless possibilities. From its vibrant commercial centers to the vast array of attractions, this charming destination promises fun and adventure. One of the main attractions in this state is the Straits of Mackinac that acts as the meeting point of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. If you want to see a full view of the straits, cross the longest suspension bridge in the Western Hemisphere named Mackinac Bridge. Planning to visit soon? Check out our list of the top hotels with a view of Mackinac Bridge, Michigan.
Michigan Statetrip101.com

Top 9 Cheap Hotels In Traverse City, Michigan

If you are going for a drive north of Michigan, Traverse City is an excellent stopover destination at any time of the year. This city is known for its stunning vistas that make driving around so much fun. One of the attractions worth visiting during your vacation here is Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, a 103-km (64-mi) curve of beaches, coves, and dunes that you will love exploring. Known as the “Cherry Capital of the World,” Traverse City is usually flocked by tourists during summer because of the annual National Cherry Festival. It is also home to a couple of fascinating vineyards, which offer many wine country tours. Be smart in planning your vacation and check out these top cheap hotels in Traverse City, Michigan.
thebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Michigan Rattlers, “The Storm”

In Their Words: “‘The Storm’ was the first song written for this new record, and in a lot of ways it set the tone for the songs that would follow. The storm is a beginning. I wanted to write about that feeling of encountering something that you know will change you forever. ‘It’s hard not to think I was born right there’ is the touchstone line of the song for me. There’s everything before and there’s everything after. As far as the construction of the song, this is a good example of how we were much more deliberate in our approach to arranging and recording this record. The songs on Evergreen are very loosely arranged and we approached those songs in the studio as we had been playing them live. On That Kind of Life, we spent considerable time on arranging and writing our parts. We never played these songs live before recording them which gave us freedom and the ability to really craft these songs in the studio.
power953.com

Watch Madonna & family celebrate her dad's 90th birthday at his Michigan vineyard

Global superstar or not, Madonna doesn't forget her roots. The Queen of Pop traveled back to her home state of Michigan to celebrate a huge milestone: Her father Silvio "Tony" Ciccone's 90th birthday. Madonna posted an Instagram video on Thursday featuring footage of herself and her children David, Mercy, Lourdes,...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan residents collecting unemployment need to watch out for new scam

DETROIT – Michigan residents who are collecting unemployment need to watch out for a new scam. If you collect unemployment you need to show proof that you’re actively searching for employment. The old rule was reinstated in an effort to get people employed. Scammers are reaching out to people via...
MinoritiesPosted by
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Video Shows White Woman Defacing Monument To Only Black Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition: ‘F-ck You All!’

A monument in an Oregon public park commemorating the only Black member of the Lewis and Clark expedition has been vandalized for the second time in three months. The most recent time, which took place Tuesday, was captured on video by a witness who said she came upon a white woman spray-painting the monument’s base with unintelligible words.
floridanewstimes.com

AP: Top police officer in fatal arrest of black man withholds cam video New Orleans Louisiana Florida George Floyd Ronald Green

Perhaps the strongest evidence to date that cover-ups were attempted in Ronald Green’s deadly 2019 arrest, Louisiana police officers on the scene are a threat to escape after a black man has been detained. I mistakenly told the internal investigator. He denied the existence of his own body camera video for almost two years until it appeared just last month.
Atlanta, GAboxden.com

this has to be the most run-down neighborhood in Atlanta

I've never seen some trenches like this in DC. .....I Remember These Projects When I Visited Atlanta Last Month. What Had Me Trippin Is They Are Right Down The Street From The Pen. I Went By In The Day & Later On That Night and They Had Them Projects Turn...
AnimalsPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Mountain Lion Breaks Into Home To See Taxidermy Animals

Authorities in Northern California were called to a home after a mountain lion broke through a window and entered a home after confusing some taxidermy heads for live prey. The San Bruno Police Department said the cougar broke through the window of the home around 12:20am on Tuesday. "It is...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Covid outbreak of Delta variant hits quarantine hotel in Reading as terrified guests turn off room air con

Terrified guests at a quarantine hotel where a Covid-19 outbreak has infected 44 people say it is unsafe and should be closed by the Government immediately. Travellers staying at the Penta Hotel, in Reading, Berkshire, told i they are too scared to leave their rooms to go for their daily exercise and have shut off their air conditioning because they are worried about Covid spreading through the ventilation.