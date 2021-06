Lush caves are meant to be an underground environment that you can find in Minecraft. They’re full of big drip leaves, flowering azalea blocks, cave vines, spore blossoms, rooted dirt, and much more. But you have to find a lush cave to locate these items, and finding them can be tough. It requires a lot of digging. A good way to know you’re on the right track is to look for an Azalea Tree. For the release of 1.17, lush caves were not released alongside the update due to bugs. It will be released at an unknown time, but when it does, this is how you’ll go about finding them.