Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

3 Men Arrested In Connection To Fatal Cable Car Accident In Italy That Killed 14

By Francis Xavier
Unofficial Networks
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree men have been arrested in connection with a cable car accident in Italy that killed 14 people. NBC reports Luigi Nerini, the owner of the Ferrovie del Mottarone cable car company will be remanded in custody at a prison in the city of Verbania for 48 hours. Director Enrico Perocchio and Gabriele Tadini, an engineer at the company, will also be held. Investigators believe the men knew that a safety brake system in the cable car was disabled.

unofficialnetworks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Car#Car Accident#Italy#Turin#Nbc#Israeli#Ferrovie Del Mottarone#Investigators#Men#Fractures#Milan#Lake Maggiore#Brake#Director Enrico Perocchio#Trees#Verbania#Connection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Related
Public Safetycapcity.news

Judge: Blame in Italy cable car deaths rests with technician

ROME (AP) — The three suspects in Italy’s cable car disaster that killed 14 people were allowed to leave prison Sunday after a judge indicated that for now blame fell on just one: a service technician who intentionally disabled the car’s emergency brake because it kept locking spontaneously. Article continues...
Accidentsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Piedmont remembers the dead one week after Italian cable car accident

The Italian region of Piedmont observed a minute's silence on Sunday in remembrance of 14 people who died when a cable car crashed on Monte Mottarone last week, allegedly because the system was not kept in proper working order. The accident occurred on a line that links the resort town...
Violent Crimesdomigood.com

All three men held over Italian cable car tragedy that killed 14 people are released from custody after investigating judge found a 'total lack of evidence' against two of them

Three men who were arrested over the Italian cable car crash that killed 14 people were released from jail overnight, after a judge found a 'total lack of evidence' against two of them. Officials on Sunday said that service manager Gabriele Tadini was put under house arrest, while technical director...
WorldArkansas Online

Judge suspects technician in cable car accident

ROME -- The three suspects in Italy's cable car disaster that killed 14 people were allowed to leave prison Sunday after a judge indicated that for now blame fell on just one: a service technician who intentionally disabled the car's emergency brake because it kept locking spontaneously. Judge Donatella Banci...
TrafficBBC

Italy cable car: Video suggests emergency brake disabled years before

A cable car expert has alleged that earlier videos he took suggest the emergency brake was already disabled in 2014 on the mountain cable car that plunged near Lake Maggiore in Italy. Fourteen people were killed and a boy was critically injured in the disaster. The technician has already admitted...
Accidentsmacaubusiness.com

Child survivor of Italy’s cable car crash leaves hospital

The sole survivor of a deadly cable car crash in Italy was released from hospital on Thursday, health authorities said, noting that the five-year-old’s condition was “much improved”. Fourteen people, including Eitan’s Israeli parents, younger brother and great-grandparents, were killed in the May 24 accident after a cable snapped on...
Flagstaff, AZgcmaz.com

Investigators Rule Out Speeding In Connection With A Fatal Accident Involving A Group Of Bicyclists

There is new information into the fatal accident last month involving a tow truck and a group of bicyclists in Flagstaff. One person was killed and five others were injured when a tow truck, towing a moving van, ran a red light and collided with a group of bicyclists in southside Flagstaff back on May 28th at the intersection of Butler Avenue and Beaver Street at around 7 p.m. Officers say the driver, 58-year-old Normand Cloutier of California, was travelling westbound through the intersection after the light turned red. The light for the bicyclists had turned green and they started to cross when they were hit. Police are ruling out speeding at a cause of the accident. However, investigators want the vehicle inspected for any malfunctions at the time of the accident. Police are also looking into information that the sun may have been in his eyes at the time, or if he was using a cell phone. They have also submitted blood work from Cloutier to the DPS crime lab, but haven’t received the results. One of the bicyclists, 29-year-old Joanna Wheaton of Flagstaff, died as a result of the accident and others are still recovering from their injuries. Cloutier has been charged with causing a death by a moving violation. The incident remains under investigation.
Posted by
KRMG

Two people killed in early morning car accident

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say just after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning a car caught fire after crashing near 81st and Yale. Captain Jerrod Hart tells us when they got to the scene the car was engulfed in flames and parallel to the ground. TPD says two people died inside...
Gramercy, LAKTBS

Fatal car accident leaves two dead

GRAMERCY, La. (AP) - Two men are dead following a car accident on the shoulder of a Louisiana interstate. WBRZ-TV reports 50-year-old James Breaux, of Donaldsonville, and 33-year-old Daniel Thomas, of Opelousas, lost their lives as a result of Thursday's crash. The accident happened on I-10 in St. James Parish...
Pueblo, COPueblo Chieftain

2 dead, 2 more seriously injured in fatal car accident in Pueblo

A fatal accident claimed the lives of two, and injured two more Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Northern and Orman avenues in Pueblo. According to the Pueblo Police Department, when officers arrived on scene at approximately 4:30 p.m. they found one person dead on scene and three individuals who sustained serious injuries.
Ephrata, PAcrimewatchpa.com

FATAL ACCIDENT

Ephrata Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal traffic accident which occurred around 1:15am Sunday, 6-6-2021 at the intersection of PA Route 897 and Sportsman Road in West Cocalico Township. The accident was reported by a passing motorist and occurred on PA RT 897 just south of the Sportsman Road...
Public Safetywcn247.com

Sea search continues after Spanish girl's body found in bag

MADRID (AP) — Spain is in shock after investigators combing the seabed near the Canary Islands found the body of one of two young sisters taken by their father without the mother’s permission. Coroners have confirmed that the body found in a bag and tied to an anchor at a depth of 1,000 meters (3,200 feet) belonged to 6-year-old Olivia, the older of the sisters. Spain’s Civil Guard continues to search for 1-year-old Anna and their father. The three went missing on April 27. Their mother, who is divorced from the girls’ father, alleged he told her she would never see them again. Protests are scheduled later on Friday against a recent uptick of violence against women.