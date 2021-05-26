Cancel
A life less ordinary Examines a New Definition of “Home”

By Kelly Beall
Design Milk
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome aspects of our new normal are rather convenient, for example the ‘A life less ordinary’ exhibition. The showcase launches at Mia Karlova Galerie and you can see it digitally as part of Collectible Salon, the Brussels Fair’s online platform, May 28-30, as well as in-person at the gallery’s new space in Amsterdam, May 28-July 23. Fittingly, the show examines the transformations our habits and surroundings have undergone this past year through the work of four international designers – Vadim Kibardin, Femke van Gemert, Olga Engel and Sho Ota – and a focus on “home”.

