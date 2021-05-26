Cancel
Cara Delevingne Documents Wisdom Teeth Removal With Hilarious TikTok

By Ivana Finch
uncrazed.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCara Delevingne posts hilarious TikTok sharing her post-wisdom teeth surgery thoughts. The 28-year-old supermodel and actress cries whilst still at the dental surgery as she tells her 1.3 million TikTok followers that she “misses her wisdom teeth.”. Cara pondered the question: “I’m worried that my wisdom teeth teeth gave me...

www.uncrazed.com
