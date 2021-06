Formula One is more than the Hamiltons and Verstappens. Companies spend millions on developing the latest technology to win the race. To get to the top of the podium, it requires a well-oiled team built around skill and science. Sponsorships, champagne, and championships. Whatever moment you love the most, Codemasters has crafted something very special. F1 2021 is a tight, balanced, and authentic take on the motorsport that offers a mixed experience for whatever level you’re coming in at. If you like racers but can’t tell the different between your ERS and DRS, or what’s best for your R&D development, don’t fear. If you want a hardcore F1 experience that gives you total control, you’re in luck.