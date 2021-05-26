Cancel
Mafia Boss Claims Venezuela-Turkey Cocaine Connection

insightcrime.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Turkish mafia boss, who has been making a number of extraordinary claims about his country’s elites and organized crime, has alleged that a plan was set in motion to traffic cocaine from Venezuela to Turkey, opening up a new supply route. In a video uploaded to YouTube in late...

insightcrime.org
