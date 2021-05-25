Ask The Pharmacist: Can you hear me now?
Recently, I read an excerpt of a medical article in Consumer Reports. I don’t normally get my updated medical information from CR but this piqued my interest. The article noted acetaminophen (Tylenol) and ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin, etc.) can cause tinnitus. In my 50 years of practice, I had never heard that before but several friends, over the years, have asked me about the cause and treatment of tinnitus. I thought it would be wise to explore further.smokesignalsnews.com