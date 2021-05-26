Optimizely Survey Finds Gen Z Shopping Journeys Start, But Don’t End, on Social Media
Leading digital experience platform provider Optimizely (formerly Episerver) today announced new survey data revealing the nuanced preferences of Gen Z and Millennial consumers as we begin to emerge from the pandemic. The survey, which polled 1,000 U.S. consumers, showed that more than half of Gen Z finds inspiration on TikTok, Instagram or Facebook (in that order) when shopping, yet the majority still turn to Amazon and third-party websites to make purchases.martechseries.com