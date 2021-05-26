Cancel
Internet

Optimizely Survey Finds Gen Z Shopping Journeys Start, But Don't End, on Social Media

By Business Wire
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading digital experience platform provider Optimizely (formerly Episerver) today announced new survey data revealing the nuanced preferences of Gen Z and Millennial consumers as we begin to emerge from the pandemic. The survey, which polled 1,000 U.S. consumers, showed that more than half of Gen Z finds inspiration on TikTok, Instagram or Facebook (in that order) when shopping, yet the majority still turn to Amazon and third-party websites to make purchases.

InternetLas Vegas Sun

Lies do hurt social media platforms

At a recent hearing on disinformation, Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., slammed tech CEOs and their role in pushing misinformation: “You’re not passive bystanders. When you spread misinformation, actively promoting and amplifying it, you do it because you make more money.”. The response from Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg hardly allayed fears: “While...
Lifestyleretailtouchpoints.com

Creating Authentic, Personalized Experiences Gen Z Shoppers won’t Cancel

As digital natives, Generation Z has come of age steeped in a constant stream of news, updates, and content across the many platforms and devices they access on a daily basis. Boasting $143 billion in buying power and representing 40% of global consumers in 2020, this cohort presents new challenges and opportunities for marketers to navigate — and what worked for their millennial predecessors won’t necessarily resonate with the Gen Zers, born between roughly 1995 and 2010.
InternetBBC

Etsy snaps up Gen-Z focussed shopping app Depop for $1.6bn

Etsy is buying Depop, a UK-based second-hand fashion app, in a bid to target younger Gen-Z shoppers. The $1.62bn (£1.14bn) deal was announced on Wednesday and is expected to go through later this year. Etsy boss Josh Silverman described Depop as "the resale home for Gen-Z consumers". About 90% of...
Internetarxiv.org

Using Social Media Background to Improve Cold-start Recommendation Deep Models

In recommender systems, a cold-start problem occurs when there is no past interaction record associated with the user or item. Typical solutions to the cold-start problem make use of contextual information, such as user demographic attributes or product descriptions. A group of works have shown that social media background can help predicting temporal phenomenons such as product sales and stock price movements. In this work, our goal is to investigate whether social media background can be used as extra contextual information to improve recommendation models. Based on an existing deep neural network model, we proposed a method to represent temporal social media background as embeddings and fuse them as an extra component in the model. We conduct experimental evaluations on a real-world e-commerce dataset and a Twitter dataset. The results show that our method of fusing social media background with the existing model does generally improve recommendation performance. In some cases the recommendation accuracy measured by hit-rate@K doubles after fusing with social media background. Our findings can be beneficial for future recommender system designs that consider complex temporal information representing social interests.
Internetamericansalon.com

6 Things You Should Be Doing on Social Media Right Now

“Do you feel like you aren’t growing your business as fast as you’d like to? Reevaluate your social media game—a couple key changes can help make your business rise above the clutter and increase customer interaction,” says Blake Reed Evans, Sam Villa ambassador and salon owner. Here are six things...
BusinessCNET

Etsy acquires Depop for $1.6B to cash in on Gen Z shopping habits

Online marketplace Etsy on Wednesday announced its $1.625 billion (£1.2 billion) acquisition of UK-based fashion resale app Depop, as it looks to expand its customer base among younger shoppers. Depop is especially popular with people in their teens and early twenties, who use the app to buy and sell clothes. It follows a two-sided online marketplace model similar to that of Etsy, which is primarily used to buy and sell handmade goods.
Lifestyleeatmy.news

Tanya Gomes - So Be Positive and Keep Moving Forward Because Opportunities Don't Happen. You Create Them. (Social Media Influencer From India)

I believe, a blogger is someone with a website where they host a blog and publish their own original, valuable content. When you use your niche knowledge for creating informative and engaging posts, it builds trust with your audience. Great blogging makes your niche look credible, which is especially important if your brand is still young and fairly unknown. It ensures presence online and niche authority at the same time.
Internetnewsverses.com

Etsy is shopping for Gen Z-focused vogue resale app Depop for $1.62 billion

E-commerce agency Etsy introduced Wednesday that it’s shopping for the secondhand vogue app Depop for $1.62 billion. Based within the U.Okay. in 2011, Depop lets folks purchase and promote used garments by way of its on-line market. The corporate has attracted a predominantly youthful viewers because of its social media savvy and messaging on environmental and moral procuring.
Marketspharmaceutical-technology.com

Investments in social media and cloud computing jumped in 2020: Survey

GlobalData conducted a survey to identify the changes in investment in emerging technologies as digital evolution accelerates across the pharmaceutical industry. The survey found that investments in social media and cloud computing in 2020 soared by more than 20% compared to 2019. Technologies that Pharma is Prioritising for Current Investments.
Books & Literaturedisgustinglyoptimistic.com

Don't let Social Media Think for You

"Once you become informed, you start seeing complexities and shades of grey. You realise that nothing is as clear and simple as it first appears. Ultimately, knowledge is paralysing." - Calvin. A month ago I decided to try and get out of the reading slump I have been in -...
InternetMySanAntonio

7 things you do on social media that affect your personal brand

Admittedly, social networks are not a true reflection of real life and much of the best that will happen to us throughout our lives will not happen in front of the screen. However, they are a highly visible communication channel: through them we express what we think, feel, the topics that we consider interesting or what we aspire to achieve personally and professionally.
Internetmartechseries.com

Social Media Marketing To Have Strong Impact On Event Promoter Businesses | Discover Company Insights On BizVibe

BizVibe has identified an increasing focus on social media marketing as a major trend for the event promoters industry. Event promoters are turning to social media to create buzz around events. Facebook events, Twitter, hashtags, email, and other digital tools are being used to popularize events and generate ticket sales. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on event promoters, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
EconomyThrive Global

Dan Gingiss: “Listen to your customers”

Give yourself a minimum of 6 months to start marketing before your launch (more time is even better). If you want to experience more of your potential, you need more time. A faster way to move books is through your relationships, and those take time to build. With more time, you can get interviewed on more podcasts, engage with and condition your audience better, and grab a hold of bigger opportunities. With more time you can also monetize in advance of the launch so you can reinvest back into your brand’s growth.
Orange County, CASFGate

SoCal Digital Marketing Unveils a New Video Detailing the Company's Recent Success With SEO, Social Media, and Pay Per Click Campaigns

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. SoCal Digital Marketing, an Orange County online marketing company, is pleased to announce a new video release on social media and YouTube describing their success with different digital marketing campaigns from search engine optimization, social media, and pay per click ad campaigns. The video can now be watched here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmewWq_8TgU.
Industryaithority.com

Research Shows Increased Interest In Advanced Addressable Direct Mail For Leading Brands

A new report from Matterkind and MAGNA shows increased ROI for brands that use Advanced Addressable Direct Mail. Interpublic Group’s Matterkind and MAGNA revealed ROI to Sender, a new report that lists the best practices for running a direct mail campaign and explores the value of new product developments like Advanced Addressable Direct Mail (AADM). The report highlights the fact that direct mail still remains an integral component of everyday life and brands are continuing to find innovative ways to reach their customers. The report also analyzes key trends and examines how to incorporate direct mail in a media mix.
Gamblingyale.edu

Social Media Is Addictive. Do Regulators Need to Step In?

If you’ve ever delayed sleep to doomscroll on Twitter or checked Instagram just one more time to see if someone else liked that selfie, you know that social media can be a time suck. But is it addictive?. A growing body of medical evidence suggests it is, economist Fiona Scott...
Retailmediapost.com

86% Of U.S. Consumers Have Abandoned Carts

Marketers test and optimize websites, as well as content that Google and Microsoft serve in their search engines, only to find that consumers add-to-cart items they may never intend to buy. Although ecommerce revenue this year is forecast to reach $930 billion, per Adobe Analytics, aggregated retail data from Fast...
RetailClickZ

Global Social Advertising Trends in 2021

Smartly.io has discovered that 66% of companies have an annual marketing budget of EUR €16 million or more. Within this, 74% are allocating one third or more of their budget to social media advertising. Delving deeper, most companies are purchasing and placing social media ads on Facebook (93%), Instagram (90%), Twitter (83%), and LinkedIn (63%).