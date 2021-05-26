Parents question the removal of Carmel Creek principal
The Carmel Creek Elementary School community was left reeling after their “beloved” Principal Lisa Ryder was suddenly removed this month. On May 10, the school community was informed by Solana Beach School District Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger that Ryder was being removed from her duties due to “unforeseen circumstances.” That morning the email was sent to Onsite Scholar parents announcing the change and Doug Kramer was introduced as the school’s interim principal.www.delmartimes.net