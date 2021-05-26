Parents question the removal of Carmel Creek principal

The Youth Enrichment Services (YES) meeting presents the Carlsbad High School C3 Carlsbad Clean Up Crew at its monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The Carlsbad Clean Up Crew is a youth-led organization dedicated to sustainability and advocating it in our local cities. Learn more about them at bit.ly/3eLljmB. Join the meeting with this link: meet.google.com/oed-oamv-auu. YES aims to help create a positive environment and safety net for young people in Carlsbad and the surrounding community by collaborating with other youth-oriented agencies and organizations. Meetings are open to all. Email reshelman@carlsbadusd.net.