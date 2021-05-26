Cancel
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles arrest records for May 17-24

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 16 days ago
  • On May 17, Rudy Paul Lopez, 80, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Niblick Road for driving under the influence of alcohol, evading a police officer, and causing a vehicle accident.
  • On May 17, Deshan Markel Soles, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.
  • On May 17, Sean Finn Anderson, 57, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
  • On May 18, Stefanie Nicole Nunez, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2300 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
  • On May 19, Gregory Douglas Young, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
  • On May 19, Sherry Hatchhard Sandoval, 57, of Templeton, was arrested near the intersection of 12th St. and Pine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
  • On May 19, Joseph Oliver Godfrey, 37, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 1800 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.
  • On May 20, Jacqueline Elizabeth Owens, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Combine Street for driving under the influence of a drug and violation of probation.
  • On May 19, Thomas Anthony Murray, 57, of Morro Bay, was arrested on the 1400 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
  • On May 20, Janette Morales, 26, of Bakersfield, was arrested on Creston Road for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
  • On May 20, Christopher Lawrence Thatcher, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
  • On May 21, Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested at Wendy’s for willfully resisting delaying or obstructing justice and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
  • On May 22, Javier Ortiz, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
  • On May 23, Tom Eugene Anderson, 47, of Porterville, was arrested in Paso Robles for shoplifting and conspiring with two or more persons to commit a crime.
  • On May 23, Rebecca Ann Ervin, 35, of Porterville, was arrested in Paso Robles for shoplifting and conspiring with two or more persons to commit a crime.
  • On May 23, Mariano Rosales, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Cathedral Canyon Court and Sleepy Hollow Road in Paso Robles for receiving/concealing stolen property, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for possession of a suspended or revoked drivers license.
  • On May 24, Rocc Dennis Collins, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for willfully resisting delaying, or obstructing justice, being under the influence with a loaded firearm possession of a controlled substance with a firearm possession of narcotics for sale, being armed with the intent to commit a felony, carrying a loaded firearm, driving under the influence of a drug, and other charges.
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

