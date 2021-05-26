Paso Robles arrest records for May 17-24

Owners collect obscure models including Pierce, Mercer, and others. –A few dozen cars built before the year 1925 spent several days in the North County as part of a touring group who celebrate the old horseless carriages. The owners collect obscure models including Pierce, Mercer, and others. No Ford or Chevrolet vehicles are in the collection. Most of the drivers stayed at the Paso Robles Inn, which is why you may have seen the old cars and their trailers. A few stayed at Hotel Cheval, near the Deprise Brescia Art Gallery.