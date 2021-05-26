OSHA changes course on vaccine recording requirements

In a 180-degree shift in policy, OSHA said on Friday that employers do not need to record adverse reactions from COVID-19 vaccines on their OSHA 300 logs. The new guidance is in effect at least until May 2022 and applies regardless of whether an employer requires, recommends or incentivizes employees to get vaccinated. It rescinds previous guidance that said that employers that require their employees to be vaccinated as a condition of employment must record any adverse reactions to the vaccine if the reaction is: