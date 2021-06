The evolution of technology has made steady gains within the last decade, and many retailers find themselves re-evaluating their POS systems to accommodate the latest advancements. Smartphones are everywhere, and the boon of contactless payments has been sky-high ever since the pandemic hit North America. From iPhones to Androids, smartphones and watches equipped with digital wallets have made it easier than ever to complete a purchase in the blink of an eye. We talked about the benefit-s of accepting digital wallets (also known as mobile wallets, contactless payments or tap-and-go payments) with three garden centers, and the processes it took to get there.