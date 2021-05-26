Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo, CA

City of San Luis Obispo issues boil water notice to about 100 households

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUyhD_0aC13frS00

City awaiting lab results after water main break

–About 100 households in San Luis Obispo were issued a boil water notice by the City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Department on Tuesday morning, while the city awaits lab results after a water main break and loss of system pressure in the early hours of the morning.

The notice was issued Tuesday at 11 a.m. as a safety precaution only for water used for drinking and cooking purposes while the Utilities Department awaits test results to show that the water is safe to drink. City officials say the problem will be resolved by Thursday morning.

Affected residents can get free bottled water at the Sinsheimer Pool parking lot at 900 Southwood Dr., while the boil water notice is in effect.

“We repaired the mainline and restored water and fire service to the area, but we also want to be absolutely certain that the water is safe to drink. As a safety precaution we are asking affected residents to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes to avoid any potential illnesses until we get the water test results back,” said Aaron Floyd, City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Director.

The affected area includes neighborhoods bordered by Broad Street, Tank Farm Road, Johnson Avenue, and Bishop Street. The City will notify residents when tests show that the water is safe to drink and there is no longer a need to boil water.

The water system pressure to the area dipped briefly below normal operating pressures, which keep outside water and potential contaminants from flowing back into the pipelines. Field samples and preliminary lab results show that there is chlorine present in the pipelines, indicating that disinfection requirements have been met. However, the City must confirm through laboratory results and tests taken two consecutive days apart that the water is safe to drink before lifting the water notice.

Affected residents with questions may call the City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Department at (805) 781-7215.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Government
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Pipelines#Free Water#Water Pressure#Safe Water#The Utilities Department#Free Bottled Water#Boiled Tap Water#City Officials#Fire#Disinfection Requirements#Parking#Early Hours#System Pressure#Tank Farm Road#Field Samples#Farm#Johnson Avenue#Questions#Southwood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Water System
Related
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Public invited to environmental impact report meeting for The Landing Paso Robles

Meeting will go over the proposed reuse of the Estrella Youth Correctional Facility property. –The public is encouraged to participate in the June 15 Paso Robles City Council teleconference-only scoping meeting for the Environmental Impact Report for the proposed reuse of the Estrella Youth Correctional Facility also known as the Paso Robles Boy’s School. Majestic Realty Co. recently entered into a contract with the State of California to purchase the former facility located at 4545 Airport Road in Paso Robles.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Atascadero introduces new evacuation alert siren

–The City of Atascadero has announced new evacuation alert sirens. In addition to their recently added, “Atascadero Know Your Zone,” to communicate which areas are being evacuated, this new alert system is another way to notify Atascadero residents of the need to evacuate immediately during an emergency, so “if you hear the Hi-Lo, you know it’s time to go!”
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Community encouraged to apply for Downtown Parking Advisory Commission position

–The City of Paso Robles is now accepting applications for appointment to the Downtown Parking Advisory Commission. The Downtown Parking Advisory Commission serves at the pleasure of the Paso Robles City Council as a means to aid the city council in gathering public input on the operation, continued development, and management of the downtown parking program, by providing advice to the council and by making decisions in those areas delegated by the council.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Patient transported to hospital after vehicle rollover on Highway 101

Driver reportedly went up an embankment and overturned. –On Wednesday afternoon around 1:20 p.m., a traffic collision was reported on Northbound Highway 101, just south of the South Spring Street exit in Paso Robles. A driver of a white Volkswagen reportedly went up an embankment and overturned, according to eye-witness reports. One patient was extricated from the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. The accident scene was cleared for northbound traffic at 2 p.m. No further information is available at this time. -Report by Anthony Reed.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Waste Management Authority shares tips on preventing battery fires

–The San Luis Obispo County Integrated Waste Management Authority has shared the following tips on preventing battery fires:. Although batteries are an amazing technology that allow us to use electricity in all sorts of portable devices, it’s important that they are disposed of properly. Batteries are hazardous waste and cannot be disposed of in any of your bins, as they can be harmful to waste workers, public health, and the environment. All batteries must be disposed of as hazardous waste, including AAA, AA, C, D, button cell, 9-volt, lithium-ion, and any other single-use or rechargeable batteries, whether loose or contained inside of a device.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Central Coast organizations express concerns over plan to house minors at Camp Roberts

–On May 11, a coalition of community organizations, immigrant advocates, and concerned individuals from Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties met to discuss their concerns regarding the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) proposed plan to house 5,000 unaccompanied minors at Camp Roberts. The coalition agrees that California is a preferred choice as a welcoming state among the states that may be considered for locations. However, they say they cannot support Camp Roberts as a suitable site, nor can they support the use of any military base for such a purpose.
Templeton, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

New sandwich shop now open in North County

–Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has officially opened its doors in North County, the company announced in a news release Tuesday. “We are currently softly open to the public and holding an official grand opening celebration on the 17th,” says spokesperson Caitlin Corbin. June 15 will kick off a weeklong celebration...
SciencePosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

State officials warn recreational water users to watch for dangerous algae

Keep family members and pets safe by learning basics of harmful algal blooms. –With the Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start of a busy recreational water season and as temperatures soar in many areas, the State Water Resources Control Board is once again warning the public that harmful algal blooms, or HABs, tend to flourish in the summer and can have potentially serious health impacts for humans and pets.
Santa Margarita, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Trout Creek Bridge Replacement on Highway 58 Begins This Week

SAN LUIS OBISPO — A project to replace the Trout Creek Bridge at the intersection of Highway 58 and Pozo Road, east of Santa Margarita, will begin on Thursday, May 20. This project will result in one-way reversing traffic control via a temporary 24/7 traffic signal at this location. All traffic will be required to stop before proceeding through the detour near this construction zone.