Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Boston Calling to Return Memorial Day Weekend 2022

By Danae Pieroni
hot969boston.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, it’s a whole year away… BUT we are so excited that Boston Calling is officially returning in 2022!. Boston Calling has announced that Rage Against the Machine and the Foo Fighters will headline Boston Calling 2022, taking place at Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston next Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, 2022. Both groups were on the original lineup for the 2020 festival before it was canceled in March 2020 due to the pandemic. They will be joined by more than 60 performers, including a third headliner, which will be announced at a later date.

hot969boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
City
Allston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Boston Calling#Rage Against The Machine#Harvard Athletic Complex#Early Bird 3 Day Tickets#General Admission Tickets#Vip 3 Day Tickets#Platinum 3 Day Tickets#Sale#Official Website#Foofighters#Foo Fighters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
EntertainmentReporter

Rock Music Menu: Record Store Day 2021 kicks off this weekend

It’s quite a bit better since the annual music holiday dedicated to vinyl attempted to launch last year just as the pandemic was crippling the world, and while we’re not quite there yet, once again it’s been adjusted accordingly. Record Store Day 2021 kicks off June 12, and, like last year, will be staggered with a series of “RSD Drops,” but only one additional event – instead of three – coming July 17.
Musicsobrosnetwork.com

These Go To 11 – Music Festivals Are Back, Baby!

After countless reschedules and ultimately, cancellations, last year, music festivals are back and in full force in 2021. There are still sadly a few large scale festivals that are taking 2021 off including Coachella, Glastonbury, Stagecoach and even Nashville’s own CMA Fest. All those festivals have already established the dates for their 2022 return.
Musicclassicsdujour.com

Brad Whitford Doubts Aerosmith Will Return to Touring

Live music may be coming back post-pandemic but Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford has his doubts that the Bad Boys from Boston will ever return to the road. In a new interview with Joe Bonamassa on his Live From Nerdville podcast, the 69-year-old rocker said “age is becoming a real factor” for the band.
Lifestylefox1023.com

New Def Leppard Collection Out Friday

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Another box set full of Def Leppard rarities is on the way this Friday. The band is set to drop The Collection: Volume III – which focuses on their 2000’s output, including three studio albums and three bonus discs of b-sides, cover songs, and live tracks. It’s the third of four planned The Collection box sets.
Rock Musicnortherntransmissions.com

Deafheaven Announce Infinite Granite LP

Deafheaven will release their forthcoming LP Infinite Granite, on August 20th via Sargent House. With production from Justin Meldal-Johnsen (M83, Wolf Alice, Metric). The album’s first single, “Great Mass of Color,” pairs sparse, hushed verses with roaring technicolor choruses – a song where their mastery over the relationship between tension and release is on full display.
Entertainmentwirx.com

Record Store Day THIS Saturday 6.12.21

Rarities from Deftones, Def Leppard and Steely Dan are among the highlights of Saturday’s Record Store Day Drop. (The second Drop is set for July 17th.) The full list is at RecordStoreDay.com. AC/DC – “Through the Mists of Time” / “Witch’s Spell” 12-inch Picture Disc. Two tracks from Power Up...
Musicaudioinkradio.com

Anthrax Celebrating 40th Anniversary with Livestream Concert

Anthrax, one of the Big Four in thrash metal, celebrate their 40th anniversary in 2021. Thrash metal greats Anthrax have announced a series of virtual events in honor of their 40th anniversary as a band. The group’s 40th anniversary livestream concert will kick off at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET on July 16 and be available to view on demand through July 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Musicgeekculture.co

GV Premiering Bon Jovi 2020 Concert For Two Weekends Only

The current state of the world has been hard for everyone, including music lovers who can’t hit the karaoke bar or attend live concerts. That’s about to change for some of us, with virtual concerts becoming the next thing music fans can fall back on. Oh and Bon Jovi fans, you’ll want to listen up.
Musicjuno.co.uk

Rock (All)

AKA What A Life! (4:23) In The Heat Of The Moment (3:32) Lock All The Doors (3:42) The Dying Of The Light (5:07) Ballad Of The Mighty I (5:06) We're On Our Way Now (4:07) Black Star Dancing (4:21) Holy Mountain (remastered) (3:56) A Dream Is All I Need To...
POTUSUSA Today

Butch Vig talks Garbage's 'political' new album and 30th anniversary of Nirvana's 'Nevermind'

"I'm going to open up a really kick-a-- bottle of wine that day," Vig told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, part of the USA TODAY Network, over Zoom from Madison, where the Los Angeles resident was visiting family and friends for the first time in 18 months after his family got vaccinated. "It depends on what everyone's schedule is … but it would be nice be in the same room and have a glass with Sir Dave."
MusicMacomb Daily

New Music: Maroon 5, Migos, Mammoth WVH, Jesse Palter, more...

Checking out this week's new music releases... Garbage, "No Gods No Masters" (Stunvolume/Infectious Music): The quartet sounds as potent as ever on its first new album in five years, taking on issues such as sexism, racism, capitalism and more. Maroon 5, "Jordi" (222/Interscope): The band pays tribute to its late...
Boston, MABoston University

What’s Going On around Boston Memorial Day Weekend

Red Sox, streaming music festival, honoring America’s soldiers, and more. Rusty Gorelick (COM’22) Memorial Day weekend is here, the unofficial launch of summer. And while much about this holiday will be different this year because of the pandemic (no Boston Calling Music Festival, for example), there are several events happening around the city. So, whether you want to commemorate the sacrifices of America’s armed forces or are just looking for a fun way to enjoy the long weekend, check out in our special holiday Weekender.
FestivalCape Gazette

Memorial Day Weekend at The Nook

Hello Neighbors! God bless everyone in service and may those lost in the line of duty rest in peace!. Brunch will be served on Saturday, Sunday AND Monday! Eye openers aka Fresh squeezed Mimosas, Crafted Bloody Mary and Bloody Maria start at 9 am! Brunch selections include a variety of eggs benedict, breakfast tacos and classic platters!
LifestyleL.A. Weekly

The Strains of Memorial Day Weekend 2021

It’s time to BBQ with people you haven’t seen in a year, and we’ve got the essentials for those who want to bring something a bit more uplifting to the party than hot dogs. First and most importantly, by reading further into this list you certify that you will support...