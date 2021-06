Not every Pokémon in Pokémon Go turns out to be an ideal choice for your roster. It all comes down to the Pokémon’s stats and moveset. Mienshao has some problems with its moveset, primarily its fast move, and the stats are alright. The big problem with it is the moveset, and that might change in the future. Right now, you cannot get Mienshao’s shiny type, you can only capture its base form, Mienfoo, in the Battle League, and we’ve listed out the best moveset. While Mienshao doesn’t become a heavy hitter in PvP, it’s an okay choice to see some use in specific Pokémon Go teams.